Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode to a Bygone Era

In the current Bollywood cinema landscape littered with crass action and comedy films, Gustaakh Ishq feels almost corrective. It directs attention back to conversation, temperament, and finely noticeable behavioural shifts. The film also seems amused by the writer’s willingness to tease the very idea of love while being entirely captivated by it. The exchanges between Nawab and Aziz function as the film’s quiet spine, and the shayari written by Ashok Singh Mizaz gives the narrative its most memorable texture. Yet the film’s elegance carries an inherent drawback, as the emotional tension never gathers the momentum it signals. Even with talents like Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma, the rhythm never completely slackens but even a viewer with generous patience will still recognise the deliberately indulgent pace. Puri directs with a steady, attentive hand, guarding the film’s emotional core. Although the screenplay’s pride in its poetic voice is evident, although it sometimes restricts the emotional clarity the film reaches for.