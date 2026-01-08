Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Four of the five accused activists who were granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 5, 2026 in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case were released from prison on January 7. While Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Shifa Ur Rehman were released from Tihar jail, Mohd. Saleem Khan walked out of Mandoli prison. Families and friends of the released activists were seen celebrating with flowers and sweets on the occasion in front of the prison complex on Wednesday night. The four accused had been incarcerated for nearly six years. The trial in the case registered under FIR 59/2020 is yet to begin.

Gulfisha Fatima Receives Bail
Gulfisha Fatima, an MBA graduate and activist, steps out of Tihar prison. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
1/7
Gulfisha Fatima Receives Bail
Friends and family welcome Gulfisha with garlands and flowers. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
2/7
Gulfisha Fatima Receives Bail
Shakira Begum embraces her daughter Gulfisha after she was released from Tihar for the first time in nearly six years. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
3/7
Shifa Ur Rehman Receives Bail
Shifa Ur Rehman, former president of Jamia Millia Islamia's Alumni Association, walks out of Tihar jail. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
4/7
Meeran Haider Receives Bail
Meeran Haider, student leader from Jamia Millia Islamia, walks out of Tihar Jail. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
5/7
Shifa Ur Rehman Receives Bail
Shifa Ur Rehman is welcomed by family members with garlands. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
6/7
2020 Northeast Delhi Riots
Meeran Haider is accompanied by friends and relatives outside Tihar jail. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
7/7
Northeast Delhi Riots 2020
Shifa Ur Rehman is embraced by friends and relatives after his release from prison. | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey/Outlook
Tags

