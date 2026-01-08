Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail
Four of the five accused activists who were granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 5, 2026 in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case were released from prison on January 7. While Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Shifa Ur Rehman were released from Tihar jail, Mohd. Saleem Khan walked out of Mandoli prison. Families and friends of the released activists were seen celebrating with flowers and sweets on the occasion in front of the prison complex on Wednesday night. The four accused had been incarcerated for nearly six years. The trial in the case registered under FIR 59/2020 is yet to begin.
