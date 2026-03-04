Kamal Haasan-Led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

Discussions were held between the DMK seat sharing committee and the panel formed by Makkal Needhi Maiam, said MNM general secretary.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published At:
MNM DMK TN polls
Kamal Haasan At the Unveiling of MNM Manifesto
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Discussion was around how MNM would be able to strengthen this alliance.

  • MNM leadership confirmed primary level talks have taken place, details are to follow.

Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan-led MNM on Wednesday held seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The party's general secretary A Arunachalam, flanked by senior party colleagues, including former IPS officer A G Mourya, said he had given the details to the DMK committee led by its treasurer T R Baalu on how MNM would be able to strengthen the alliance in the state.

"Today, discussions were held between the DMK seat sharing committee and the panel formed by Makkal Needhi Maiam. The discussion was around how MNM would be able to strengthen this alliance. We provided some data on that," Arunachalam told reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.

"As per the guidance of our leader (Kamal Haasan), we have submitted our data to them (DMK). We will be able to know about the next course of action during the coming days," he said.

Asked about how many seats was MNM planning to contest, Arunachalam said, "Primary level talks have taken place today. We cannot share those details (seat sharing) in public".

