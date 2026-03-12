Javon Searles Suspended Over Bim10 Corruption: ICC Cracks Down On Ex-KKR Player, Two Officials

All three have been charged with the following offences, as per ICC: Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).