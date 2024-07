Kolkata Knight Riders are the third most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. KKR have lifted the IPL trophy twice, in 2012 and 2014. KKR bought Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for a record INR 24.75 crore in the mini auction in December 2023, making him the most expensive buy in IPL history. In the 2024 season, the team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir will be the mentor.