What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement reasons revealed: By the time he retired from international cricket, Ashwin had established himself as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 wickets in 106 matches. He also claimed 156 wickets in 116 One-Day Internationals and 72 wickets in 65 T20 Internationals

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals Reasons For International Retirement
In this file image, Ravichandran Ashwin bowls during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ravichandran Ashwin retired in December 2024 at age 38

  • Announced retirement after the Brisbane Test against Australia

  • He cited family time and non-selection as primary reasons for retirement

  • He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

  • The spinner continues to play in domestic leagues like IPL and TNPL

Ravichandran Ashwin, legendary Indian spinner, explained his December 2024 retirement citing non-selection and family, stating, “I had to question my role and priorities.”

Ashwin broke his silence regarding his sudden international retirement from all forms of cricket, aged 38 at the time. The spin great discussed his decision in detail during a recent episode of his YouTube series ‘Kutti Stories.’

He revealed that recurrent non-selection for international away tours and his desire to spend more time with his family were the principal reasons behind his retirement.

"I think it was just the time, and where I stood in my life, right? I think I was pretty old, I must admit," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel. "But going on tours, and you know, having to just sit out a lot more, it just eventually got to me."

Ashwin was joined by former India captain and then-head coach Rahul Dravid for this candid conversation.

He stated that while he understood the rigours of the game and team strategies, being left out of the playing XI -- especially in overseas matches -- prompted him to reassess his role.

"I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you're thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing?" said the off-spinner. "I just felt, ok. In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35," Ashwin added.

The timing and context of the announcement reflect how team selection policies and match performances directly contributed to Ashwin’s retirement decision.

Retirement Announcement After Brisbane Test And Reactions

Ashwin’s retirement was officially announced at a post-match press conference following India’s third Test against Australia in Brisbane, which concluded in a draw. The conference, held on 18 December 2024, featured Ashwin alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Notably, Ashwin had been dropped from the playing XI for the final Test in Brisbane, having played only in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Adelaide before being replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. This sequence of events highlighted the selection challenges Ashwin faced even as his international career neared its end.

During the press conference and subsequent interviews, both Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged his immense contribution, praising his spin bowling, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to the team and country.

Ashwin’s Career Achievements And Continued Domestic Involvement

By the time he retired from international cricket, Ashwin had established himself as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 wickets in 106 matches, only behind Anil Kumble (6). He also claimed 156 wickets in 116 One-Day Internationals and 72 wickets in 65 T20 Internationals.

After his international career ended, Ashwin remained active in India’s domestic circuit. He continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League during the 2025 season.

Official statements from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) affirmed his legacy as one of cricket’s all-time great off-spinners.

Furthermore, Rahul Dravid lauded Ashwin’s technical evolution as a bowler and recognised him as a role model for aspiring cricketers.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala