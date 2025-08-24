What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin retired in December 2024 at age 38
Announced retirement after the Brisbane Test against Australia
He cited family time and non-selection as primary reasons for retirement
He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket
The spinner continues to play in domestic leagues like IPL and TNPL
Ravichandran Ashwin, legendary Indian spinner, explained his December 2024 retirement citing non-selection and family, stating, “I had to question my role and priorities.”
Ashwin broke his silence regarding his sudden international retirement from all forms of cricket, aged 38 at the time. The spin great discussed his decision in detail during a recent episode of his YouTube series ‘Kutti Stories.’
He revealed that recurrent non-selection for international away tours and his desire to spend more time with his family were the principal reasons behind his retirement.
"I think it was just the time, and where I stood in my life, right? I think I was pretty old, I must admit," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel. "But going on tours, and you know, having to just sit out a lot more, it just eventually got to me."
Ashwin was joined by former India captain and then-head coach Rahul Dravid for this candid conversation.
He stated that while he understood the rigours of the game and team strategies, being left out of the playing XI -- especially in overseas matches -- prompted him to reassess his role.
"I mean, not in terms of not wanting to contribute to the team, but you're thinking if I would rather be at home, spending time with children. They are also growing up, and what am I actually doing?" said the off-spinner. "I just felt, ok. In my head, I always decided that I would retire at 34-35," Ashwin added.
The timing and context of the announcement reflect how team selection policies and match performances directly contributed to Ashwin’s retirement decision.
Retirement Announcement After Brisbane Test And Reactions
Ashwin’s retirement was officially announced at a post-match press conference following India’s third Test against Australia in Brisbane, which concluded in a draw. The conference, held on 18 December 2024, featured Ashwin alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma.
Notably, Ashwin had been dropped from the playing XI for the final Test in Brisbane, having played only in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Adelaide before being replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. This sequence of events highlighted the selection challenges Ashwin faced even as his international career neared its end.
During the press conference and subsequent interviews, both Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged his immense contribution, praising his spin bowling, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to the team and country.
Ashwin’s Career Achievements And Continued Domestic Involvement
By the time he retired from international cricket, Ashwin had established himself as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 wickets in 106 matches, only behind Anil Kumble (6). He also claimed 156 wickets in 116 One-Day Internationals and 72 wickets in 65 T20 Internationals.
After his international career ended, Ashwin remained active in India’s domestic circuit. He continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also featured in the Tamil Nadu Premier League during the 2025 season.
Official statements from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) affirmed his legacy as one of cricket’s all-time great off-spinners.
Furthermore, Rahul Dravid lauded Ashwin’s technical evolution as a bowler and recognised him as a role model for aspiring cricketers.