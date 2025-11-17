At Least 42 Indians Feared Dead as Mecca–Madinah Bus Collides with Tanker in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said there were at least 43 people on the bus. “The information I have is that only one person survived. The accident took place 25 km away from Medina. I have spoken with officials of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and requested them to find out more details and extend all help to the survivor, the AIMIM leader said, adding that the passengers reportedly went through two travel agencies.