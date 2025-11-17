At Least 42 Indians Feared Dead as Mecca–Madinah Bus Collides with Tanker in Saudi Arabia

Most victims believed to be Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad; Indian mission sets up emergency helplines as only one survivor is reported.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims caught fire after hitting a diesel tanker near Mufrihat, leaving at least 42 feared dead.

  • Many passengers, including women and children, were asleep when the blaze erupted, making escape difficult.

  • Indian consulate, Telangana govt and MPs activate helplines and seek details as officials work to identify victims.

At least 42 Indians are feared to be dead after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker. Many of the passengers are believed to be Indian Umrah pilgrims reportedly from Hyderabad.

The accident took place around 1.30 am IST near Mufrihat according to news reports. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving multiple passengers dead and several others injured, according to initial reports.

Local officials and emergency workers raced to the scene to conduct rescue and relief efforts. Officials are still identifying the victims and confirming the precise number of casualties.
Many of the passengers were allegedly asleep when the bus caught fire following the crash, according to a Gulf News story, giving them little opportunity to flee.

The discussions focused on improving logistics, accommodation, transportation, and healthcare services. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India, Saudi Arabia Sign Bilateral Hajj Agreement; India’s 2026 Quota Set at 1.75 Lakh Pilgrims

BY Outlook News Desk

Authorities are currently confirming the statistics, but the report stated that at least 11 women and 10 children were among the casualties.

To help impacted families, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah has established a round-the-clock control room. One of the mission's helpline lines is 8002440003, which is a toll-free number.

Related Content
Related Content

Revanth Reddy, the chief minister of Telangana, has expressed "shock" over the terrible incident that occurred early on Monday in Saudi Arabia involving a bus transporting Indian pilgrims, which is said to have killed about forty-two people.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “The accident took place while the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina, and some of the pilgrims are from Hyderabad.”

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said there were at least 43 people on the bus. “The information I have is that only one person survived. The accident took place 25 km away from Medina. I have spoken with officials of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and requested them to find out more details and extend all help to the survivor, the AIMIM leader said, adding that the passengers reportedly went through two travel agencies.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident. In a message on X, he stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing the “fullest support” to affected nationals and their families. He offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A control room has been set up in the Secretariat to provide appropriate information and assistance to the families of the bus accident victims through the helplines +91 79979 59754 and +91 99129 19545.

This is a developing story.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar