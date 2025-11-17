At Least 42 Indians Feared Dead as Mecca–Madinah Bus Collides with Tanker in Saudi Arabia

A bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims caught fire after hitting a diesel tanker near Mufrihat, leaving at least 42 feared dead.
Many passengers, including women and children, were asleep when the blaze erupted, making escape difficult.
Indian consulate, Telangana govt and MPs activate helplines and seek details as officials work to identify victims.
At least 42 Indians are feared to be dead after a bus travelling from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker. Many of the passengers are believed to be Indian Umrah pilgrims reportedly from Hyderabad.
The accident took place around 1.30 am IST near Mufrihat according to news reports. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving multiple passengers dead and several others injured, according to initial reports.
Local officials and emergency workers raced to the scene to conduct rescue and relief efforts. Officials are still identifying the victims and confirming the precise number of casualties.
Many of the passengers were allegedly asleep when the bus caught fire following the crash, according to a Gulf News story, giving them little opportunity to flee.
Authorities are currently confirming the statistics, but the report stated that at least 11 women and 10 children were among the casualties.
To help impacted families, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah has established a round-the-clock control room. One of the mission's helpline lines is 8002440003, which is a toll-free number.
Revanth Reddy, the chief minister of Telangana, has expressed "shock" over the terrible incident that occurred early on Monday in Saudi Arabia involving a bus transporting Indian pilgrims, which is said to have killed about forty-two people.
A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “The accident took place while the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina, and some of the pilgrims are from Hyderabad.”
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said there were at least 43 people on the bus. “The information I have is that only one person survived. The accident took place 25 km away from Medina. I have spoken with officials of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and requested them to find out more details and extend all help to the survivor, the AIMIM leader said, adding that the passengers reportedly went through two travel agencies.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident. In a message on X, he stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing the “fullest support” to affected nationals and their families. He offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
A control room has been set up in the Secretariat to provide appropriate information and assistance to the families of the bus accident victims through the helplines +91 79979 59754 and +91 99129 19545.
This is a developing story.