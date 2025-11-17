Jaishankar to Meet Lavrov Ahead of Putin’s Visit for SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s planned visit to New Delhi next month.
Putin is expected to meet SCO leaders during the summit, which includes founding members China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, along with India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the Council of Prime Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Tuesday.
Pakistan, also a member of the SCO, will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar. However, sources indicated that there is no provision for a bilateral meeting between him and Jaishankar.
The SCO was founded by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and later expanded to include India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus as full members.
(with PTI inputs)