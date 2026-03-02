Liverpool 5-2 West Ham, Premier League: The Reds Dominate Hammers To Secure Comprehensive Win
Liverpool defeated West Ham 5-2 at Anfield to move level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League 2025-26. Florian Wirtz, who has been the creative heartbeat of the side, missed the game due to a back injury suffered in training. In his absence, the Reds relied on a set-piece masterclass to break down the Hammers. In the 5th minute, Hugo Ekitike, showing excellent positioning and anticipation, fired in from close range after Ryan Gravenberch recycled a corner to give Liverpool the lead. The Reds added two more before the break through Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister, but were forced to hold their nerve in a chaotic second half as West Ham twice reduced the deficit. Cody Gakpo and a late Axel Disasi own goal eventually secured the important three points. With this win, Liverpool have once again closed the gap on the Champions League spots, moving into fifth place on goal difference.
