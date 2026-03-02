Liverpool 5-2 West Ham, Premier League: The Reds Dominate Hammers To Secure Comprehensive Win

Liverpool defeated West Ham 5-2 at Anfield to move level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League 2025-26. Florian Wirtz, who has been the creative heartbeat of the side, missed the game due to a back injury suffered in training. In his absence, the Reds relied on a set-piece masterclass to break down the Hammers. In the 5th minute, Hugo Ekitike, showing excellent positioning and anticipation, fired in from close range after Ryan Gravenberch recycled a corner to give Liverpool the lead. The Reds added two more before the break through Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister, but were forced to hold their nerve in a chaotic second half as West Ham twice reduced the deficit. Cody Gakpo and a late Axel Disasi own goal eventually secured the important three points. With this win, Liverpool have once again closed the gap on the Champions League spots, moving into fifth place on goal difference.

Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk walks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-Arne Slot
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot walks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-Cody Gakpo
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left, and Jeremie Frimpong celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-Valentín Castellanos
West Ham's Valentín Castellanos celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-
Liverpool players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-
Liverpool players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Liverpool Vs West Ham United Premier League soccer-El Hadji Malick Diouf
West Ham's El Hadji Malick Diouf, left, and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo jump for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham United in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
