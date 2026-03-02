Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

India and Afghanistan will compete in a Test match for only the second time in history. It will be followed by an ODI leg, scheduled in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule
Afghanistan lost to India by an innings and 262 runs in their only prior Test meeting. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCCI announces details of Afghanistan tour of India 2026

  • One-off Test in Mullanpur, followed by three ODIs

  • India to play red-ball game against Afghans after eight-year gap

The Afghanistan men's cricket team will commence its upcoming tour of India with a sole Test match, followed by three one-day internationals in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday (March 2, 2026).

The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh between June 6 and June 10, and the ODI series will kick off on June 14, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow and Chennai. The one-off Test is not a part of India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

It will only be the second Test fixture between the two nations. The first one was played back in 2018, and marked the Afghans' debut in the longest format. The game, played in Bengaluru, saw India register a thumping innings victory after the visitors were dismissed twice in the same day after following on.

The ODIs, on the other hand, will serve as vital preparation for next year's 50-over World Cup, to be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia .

Related Content
Afghanistan Tour Of India 2026: Schedule

One-off Test: New Chandigarh, June 6-10 (9:30am start everyday).

1st ODI: Dharamshala, June 14, 1:30 pm

2nd ODI: Lucknow, June 17, 1:30 pm

3rd ODI: Chennai, June 20, 1:30 pm

When will Afghanistan's tour of India 2026 start and end?

Afghanistan's tour of India 2026 will start on June 6 and end on June 20.

How many matches will be played in Afghanistan's tour of India 2026?

A total of four games will be played: one Test and three one-day internationals.

When was the last India vs Afghanistan Test played?

The previous, and only prior India vs Afghanistan Test was played back in 2018 in Bengaluru. India won the match by an innings and 262 runs.

