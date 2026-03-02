Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

BCCI announces details of Afghanistan tour of India 2026
One-off Test in Mullanpur, followed by three ODIs
India to play red-ball game against Afghans after eight-year gap
The Afghanistan men's cricket team will commence its upcoming tour of India with a sole Test match, followed by three one-day internationals in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday (March 2, 2026).
The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh between June 6 and June 10, and the ODI series will kick off on June 14, in Dharamshala, with the subsequent matches scheduled in Lucknow and Chennai. The one-off Test is not a part of India's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
It will only be the second Test fixture between the two nations. The first one was played back in 2018, and marked the Afghans' debut in the longest format. The game, played in Bengaluru, saw India register a thumping innings victory after the visitors were dismissed twice in the same day after following on.
The ODIs, on the other hand, will serve as vital preparation for next year's 50-over World Cup, to be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia .
Afghanistan Tour Of India 2026: Schedule
One-off Test: New Chandigarh, June 6-10 (9:30am start everyday).
1st ODI: Dharamshala, June 14, 1:30 pm
2nd ODI: Lucknow, June 17, 1:30 pm
3rd ODI: Chennai, June 20, 1:30 pm
