10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

If anything, that landscape has only become harsher. That’s why Aligarh, in many ways, will always remain a reminder of what it means to be subjected to a media trial. In post-social media India, that nightmare has multiplied. Today, it is not just a news channel that decides your narrative. It is instant viral shaming on social media. It is the meme-ification of identity. It is a forward of a private photograph. It is outrage manufactured in comment sections. It is anonymous handles turning a life into a joke. Humiliation once had a radius. Now it has reached a limit. What happened to Siras required physical intrusion. Today, exposure can happen with a screenshot, and the archive never forgets.