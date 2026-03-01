Gandhi Talks OTT Release: When And Where To Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Silent Film

Summary of this article

After its theatrical run, Gandhi Talks is now set for its digital debut.

The pathbreaking silent film will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed and written by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles.