Gandhi Talks OTT Release: When And Where To Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Silent Film

After its theatrical run, Gandhi Talks is now set for its digital debut.
The pathbreaking silent film will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Directed and written by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav in significant roles.
Gandhi Talks (2026), the critically acclaimed silent film written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, is set for OTT release after two months of its theatrical release. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, the pathbreaking film was released in theatres on January 30.
Gandhi Talks was the first silent film to be screened at the 23rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2023. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. Set in Mumbai, it explores modern themes of morality, survival, struggles and the cost of choices in the city.
Here's the OTT release date update of Gandhi Talks.
When and where to watch Gandhi Talks on OTT
Gandhi Talks will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 from March 6, 2026. It will be available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Earlier, while talking about the film, Belekar had shared, “Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form, pure performance and emotion.”
“The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and AR Rahman's score became the film's voice. With Zee Studios', Meera Chopra's support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema,” he added.
Gandhi Talks review
The film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. An excerpt from Outlook India review of Gandhi Talks reads: "The film shines in its exploration of Indian identity, using one of the country’s most recognisable figures as a lens. Once seen internationally as the emblem of non-violence within India’s independence movement, he is now associated with modern ideas of purchasing power and dignity of life."