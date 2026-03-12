Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

Ninety-six years after Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt March that began on March 12, 1930, the shrinking space for dissent in India raises uncomfortable questions about how the nation now understands protest

Snehal Srivastava
Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
india protests dissent in india dandi march
Scenes during Mahatma Gandhi's famous Salt March. This march on foot to the sea coast at Dandi, on the eve of the Salt Satyagraha, 1930. Photo: IMAGO / United Archives
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • In 1930, Gandhi’s 240-mile Salt March that began on March 12 proved that disciplined, non-violent dissent could challenge imperial power and mobilise millions.

  • Recent episodes, from student protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union to opposition protests in the Lok Sabha, reflect growing tensions between institutions and dissent.

  • As Gandhian scholars argue, protest remains central to democracy—but only when grounded in justice, honesty and the principles of ahimsa.

“The objective of all non-violent activity is always a mutually acceptable agreement, never the defeat, much less the humiliation of the opponent.”

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi called for a march that would come to embody the very essence of Gandhian philosophy. The nation was still in the political fervour generated by the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Khilafat Movement; the events of these years had already begun preparing people to adopt the path of non-violent resistance.

Gandhi, along with a small group of chosen followers, set out on a 240-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram near Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi. As the march progressed, people from villages and towns joined in—youth, women, and ordinary citizens who believed in the cause. 

Martyrs’ Day: Here’s The Tale Of The Man Who Caught Gandhi’s Assassin Nathuram Godse - Representational
Martyrs’ Day: A Nation That Remembers Mahatma Gandhi, Yet Struggles To Live By Him

BY Mrinalini Dhyani

The facts and figures of the Salt Satyagraha are well-known, drilled into students through textbooks and classrooms. Yet knowing the sequence of events is only one part of history. While the march was organised to challenge the oppressive salt tax that burdened the poor, reading between the lines reveals something deeper: dissent, pure, non-violent dissent—demanding equality from an empire.

Related Content
In this image received on March 6, 2026, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader KC Venugopal and others during an interaction with students at Marian College, Kuttikkanam, in Idukki district, Kerala. - | Photo; AICC via PTI
Day In Pics: March 06, 2026
Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi - null
‘This Is India, Not North Korea’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi
Manoj Bajpayee to star in Sudhir Mishra's film - Instagram
Sudhir Mishra Confirms Manoj Bajpayee Will Play Mahatma Gandhi In His Upcoming Film
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Highlights ‘Swadeshi’ As Pillar Of Developed India
Related Content

If Gandhi’s Dandi March proved to India that freedom could be pursued without violence, it also stands today as a reminder that protest itself can be peaceful. In many ways, protest was the very force that shaped the birth of the nation.

Now, 96 years later, the question remains: does India still resonate with the values that once formed the foundation of its freedom struggle? More importantly, how does the nation understand protest today?

In recent years, the Indian administration has increasingly focused its energy on containing protests, often reframing opposition as anti-national, criticism as sedition, and intellectual dissent as a threat to public order. The space for disagreement appears to be narrowing.

Consider a recent example. Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union organised a Long March to protest alleged casteist remarks made by the university’s Vice-Chancellor. The demonstration reportedly turned violent, and several students were detained and sent to Tihar Jail. While they have since been released, the incident once again raised questions about how dissent, particularly from campuses, is being handled.

At the same time, turmoil unfolded within the country’s highest democratic institution. In the Lok Sabha, opposition parties sought a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, alleging that their microphones were switched off during debates and that parliamentary suspensions had been used disproportionately to curb dissent. Nearly 120 members of parliament have reportedly been suspended during Birla’s tenure, a sharp rise compared to earlier decades. The standoff triggered protests and walkouts by the opposition, eventually forcing adjournments of parliamentary proceedings.

Taken together, these episodes illustrate a striking paradox to 1930. The institutions born from a freedom struggle rooted in protest now often appear uneasy with protest itself.

The Salt March was not merely a demonstration against a tax; it was a moral assertion that dissent could be disciplined, principled, and transformative. Gandhi’s protest sought to challenge power without humiliating it, to confront injustice without abandoning civility.

The stories move beyond courtrooms and charge sheets, into cramped prison cells, echoing corridors and waiting rooms where time drags to a crawl. - Outlook India
When Speaking Truth Becomes A Crime

BY Pritha Vashisth

In today’s India, both the conduct of protests and the responses they provoke reveal how far that culture has shifted.

Gandhian Scholar, Dr. Ravindra Kumar, Former Vice Chancellor, CCS University, argues that the philosophy of non-violence remains deeply relevant. “The path of Ahimsa is still relevant today,” he says. “The Salt Satyagraha is proof of it. When the administration denies people equality, it becomes an injustice. Equality is the most important thing for any person.”

Kumar explains that when this equality is denied, the collective strength of people emerges through ahimsa. “Protest and satyagraha in India have evolved depending on what the people demand and what the moment requires,” he notes. Yet he stresses a crucial principle: for protest to remain meaningful, “the cause must be honest and just.”

These ideas were explored in Gandhi & Dissent, a special issue published by Outlook Magazine in 2019 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In the article A Great Dissenter Throws Light, philosopher and author Douglas Allen writes that solutions to contemporary crises require “an interaction of Gandhi-informed dissent with non-Gandhi-informed views.” Addressing misappropriations of dissent by both non-Gandhian and anti-Gandhian voices, Allen argues that Gandhi’s philosophy still offers a blueprint for navigating conflict.

Another piece revisits the turbulent moment of the Royal Indian Navy Mutiny. Writer Pramod Kapoor reflects on the episode’s violent turn, which Gandhi openly criticised, even urging the mutinous sailors to resign rather than pursue armed confrontation. The question lingers: had Gandhi and other leaders endorsed the revolt, would India’s path to freedom have unfolded differently?

Scholar Aakash Singh Rathore examines the deep ideological clash between B. R. Ambedkar and Gandhi in The Man Who Saw Mahatma’s Fangs. Revisiting Ambedkar’s searing remark that he had “seen the bare man in him… who showed me his fangs,” Rathore argues that their rivalry remains central to understanding India’s enduring debates on caste, power and equality.

null - null
Gandhi@150: A Great Dissenter Throws Light

BY Douglas Allen

Meanwhile, Saikat Niyogi traces Gandhi’s early struggle against racial discrimination in South Africa. His article recounts Gandhi’s confrontation with Jan Smuts and the sustained non-violent resistance that eventually led to concessions, culminating in the 1914 Indians’ Relief Act—an important victory for Indians living under a racially discriminatory regime.

Ninety-six years ago, Gandhi stood on the shores of Dandi with a fistful of salt and a heartful of dissent. The march was not merely a protest against a salt tax; it was a moral lesson to a country yet to be born. The question today is simple: does modern India still recognise the power of dissent that once shaped it?

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

  2. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  3. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  4. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  5. Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

  4. Long Way Home: Iran Calls Out US' Hypocrisy as Australia Grants Asylum To Iranian Women's Football Team

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher