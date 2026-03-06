From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

Riding a Gen-Z wave in Nepal’s polls, the Kathmandu mayor’s rise is also marked by sharp rhetoric and recurring controversies.

Snehal Srivastava
Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?
From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Balen Shah, a rapper-turned-Kathmandu mayor, has emerged as a prime ministerial frontrunner in Nepal’s ongoing elections.

  • His rise is fuelled by Gen-Z support and anger against traditional political parties.

  • However, his political journey has also been marked by controversies, provocative remarks, and criticism of his policies.

“How to become a country?” asked Balendra Shah in his popular song Balidan (sacrifice) in 2019, and six years later, he may now find himself confronting that question not as a rapper, but as the man expected to lead it.

Riding high in the ongoing Nepal Elections, all eyes are on Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah, who is likely to become Prime Minister as his party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), is leading the polls.

Shah gained prominence in the 2025 Gen-Z protest in Nepal as a youth leader, just three years after he was elected as the Mayor of Kathmandu. 

With videos of swarms of supporters chanting "Balen" and blaring his songs on speakers, the rapper-turned-politician candidate of the RSP is standing strong. 

Violent Day: A protester shouts slogans after burning down a police station in Kathmandu - | Photograph: AP
Nepal Votes in First Election After Gen Z-Led Protests Toppled Oli Government

BY Outlook News Desk

Who is Balendra Shah?

Balendra Shah was born in Kathmandu in 1990 to a Newar Buddhist family of Maithil Madhesi origin. He earned a name for himself in Nepal’s hip-hop community with lyrics that addressed the country's corruption, poverty, and underdevelopment.

Related Content
Balendra Shah, center, former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and prime ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, joins Rabi Lamichhane, left, the party's president, during an election campaign rally in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. - Photo: AP
Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results
Healthcare workers unload the bodies of Iranian sailors from a vehicle who died when their IRIS Dena warship sank outside Sri Lanka's territorial waters, in Galle, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Day In Pics: March 05, 2026
A man casts his vote during the general election in Kathmandu, Nepal. - File photo; Representative image
Nepal goes to polls in first general election since govt-toppling Gen Z protests last year
A group of people at a funeral ceremony at Pasupati after the Gen-Z protests in Nepal - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge
Related Content

His songs appear to have resonated with a disillusioned generation, particularly "Balidan" (Sacrifice), which has over seven million views on YouTube.

Through lyrics such as, "All those who protect the country are fools. All leaders are thieves, looting the country and eating it up," Balendra used music to express his political views.

After earning an MTech in Structural Engineering from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka, Shah leveraged his education during the 2022 mayoral campaign, positioning himself as capable and independent by distancing himself from party hierarchies.

From Rapping to Politics 

The pair of sunglasses has become synonymous with the identity of Shah.

During his campaign, he stood out by wearing a black blazer, pants, square sunglasses, and a Nepalese flag draped over his shoulders.

His popularity increased following accusations of disrespect for the flag, indicating that young people seek leaders who challenge norms while maintaining integrity.

In 2022, Balen refused to join Nepal's ruling political parties and ran as an independent candidate for Mayor of Kathmandu. He secured a victory with more than 61,000 votes.​

Despite being a newcomer in his early 30s, he beat established political families in a landslide, signalling a generational shift in Nepalese politics.

Balen’s unconventional political entry has won him support among diverse Nepalese groups and earned significant media coverage.

​"There’s a diss culture in hip-hop," Shah has said in a New York Times article. "I used to diss politicians. Now, I am one."​

He has also received international media coverage, including a profile in The New York Times titled, "From Rap Star to Engineer to Young Mayor Demolishing Swaths of Kathmandu."

He earned a spot in Time magazine's "Top 100 Personalities of 2023."​

Anger Against the Establishment: A snapshot of the revolt in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 9, 2025 - | Photo: AP
Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

BY Seema Guha

The Gen Z Protests

​Balen expressed support for the Gen Z-led protests sparked by the social media ban and the ongoing unrest.  

​He wrote on Facebook about valuing young protesters' opinions, but was unable to join due to the rally's age cap.

On Tuesday of that protest week, he stated in a Facebook post that demonstrators should avoid further property and human casualties, emphasising this message after the prime minister resigned.

​"Please remain calm. The loss of national resources is our collective loss," Balen Shah wrote. "It is now necessary for all of us to show restraint. From here onwards, it is your generation that must lead the country."

He could not physically attend the protests in Nepal because the youth organisers had set an age limit for participation—the organisers only allowed people under 28-years-old.

In another Facebook post, he wrote, "The rally is a spontaneous Gen Z movement, for whom I may seem old. I want to understand their aspirations and objectives. Political parties, leaders, activists, lawmakers, and campaigners should not co-opt this rally for their interests." He added that he gave the youth his “full support.”

Controversy’s Leader

While Balen’s entry into politics was a welcome change for the youth, some remain cautious of the leaders poltical beliefs. 

In a column for The Kathmandu Post, Mitra Pariyar, a prominent Dalit rights activist from Nepal, has pointed out that Balen seems to be ‘blind to the issues of class and caste’ and warns of his “rather right-wing character”. 

During his tenure as Mayor, Shah harshly treated street vendors in Kathmandu and authorised police against street vendors in a heavy-handed manner, as he worked to keep roads clear in the capital and crack down on unlicensed businesses. Pariyar likens this treatment to that of ‘wild animals’, claiming that as mayor, Balen had not made any provisions for managing these people surviving in the street economy.

Protests in Nepal | - AP |
When Streets Speak Louder Than Power: How Outlook Magazine Covered Protests

BY Ainnie Arif

In 2022, soon after being elected as mayor, Shah embarked on a widespread demolition drive in the city of Kathmandu, employing bulldozers to destroy buildings and structures that he said were infringing on public land and chasing away homeless people, sukumbasis, without providing relocation.

Balen publicly incited violence when he threatened to burn down Singha Durbar, the administrative centre of the federal government, in a social media post in 2023. 

A clip from a 2022 interview with Balen has been resurfacing on the internet, wherein he comments that there is a lot he would like to learn from Hitler, such as his strategic planning and ability to propagate a single ideology among the masses. 

Relationship with India

Balen has been no stranger to controversies regarding his opinions, particularly those around India.

In 2023, he drew criticism after calling for a ban on Indian films in Nepal, alleging that a Bollywood movie had suggested that Sita, one of the major goddesses in Hinduism, was “India’s daughter.” According to Hindu texts, however, she was born in present day Nepal region or in north Bihar close to the border.

In an interview for Dainik Bhaskar, he said, “In Bollywood films, Pakistan is always shown as a place of guns and bombs. Because of this, citizens of Sri Lanka and Nepal are afraid to visit Pakistan, thinking only terrorists live there. This should be opposed.”

Controversy continued to follow him when, later that year, he placed a map of “Greater Nepal” in his office. The map showed Nepal's borders extending beyond present day borders to also include territories that were once under Nepali rule before the 1816 treaty of Sugaulli.

The move was reportedly a symbolic response to an ‘Akanda Bharat' mural which was displayed in the Parliamentary building in India, which also claimed many parts of Nepal as part of India.

On the issue, he said, “I never said anything for which I should apologise. India called its parliamentary map a cultural one, so we put up a historical map of Greater Nepal. No one should object.”

More recently, in 2025, Balen used profanities against various countries and political parties on his Facebook page. He wrote, “F**k India”, in a social media post, which was later deleted. 

Inauguration of new Parliament building - null
Govt Turns Down Row Over New Parliament Building Mural After Nepal Leaders Objections

BY Outlook News Desk

Pawan Thapa, a political activist contesting from the Gatisheel Loktantrik Party, claims that while Balen’s political ideology is not very defined, as he avoids speaking with the press. Thapa claims that Balen is influenced by Hindutva ideology and wants to establish Nepal as a Hindu Rashtra. 

He adds that many of the new leaders who are contesting have been carried away by the wave of change in Nepal and are actually unaware of the constitution.  “The people have fought and snatched democracy back for the country. It shouldn’t be that Nepal now ends up with an incapable leader or worse, back under an authoritarian leader,” says Thapa.

However, Balen Shah’s rise reflects a deep generational shift in Nepal’s politics, fuelled by frustration with traditional parties and a demand for change. Whether he becomes a transformative leader or another controversial figure in Nepal’s turbulent politics will be known soon.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Semi-Final Win Over ENG In Mumbai

  2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  3. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

  3. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  4. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

  5. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  4. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  5. Meta AI Glasses Showed Sensitive Bank Details, Naked People, Porn To Workers

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: IDF Launches New Wave Of Strikes On Iran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century