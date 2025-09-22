Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

The changes in Nepal offer a sublime chance to New Delhi to recalibrate its policy provided it proceeds with caution and humility

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
A snapshot of the revolt in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 9, 2025
Anger Against the Establishment: A snapshot of the revolt in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 9, 2025 | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi’s first visit as prime minister was to Kathmandu, where he addressed the Constituent Assembly, visited the Pashupatinath Temple, and connected with locals.

  • India-Nepal ties, however, have often progressed inconsistently.

  • Nepal’s recent Gen Z-led political shift surprised New Delhi, but it also presents an opportunity to reset relations and address past missteps.

On April 25, 2015, when a devastating earthquake struck Nepal, India was the first respondent. Within six hours, the Indian Air Force was in action, flying in men and medical aid and helping in rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency cabinet meeting to plan India’s response and Operation Maitri was launched.

This was early in his tenure and he was popular in Nepal. Modi’s first visit abroad as prime minister was to Kathmandu, where he addressed a session of the Constituent Assembly, prayed at the Pashupatinath Temple and interacted with common citizens. Nepalese citizens were impressed and felt that here was an Indian leader who spoke from the heart. He was riding a popularity wave in the Himalayan country. It was an Indian prime ministerial visit after 17 years, indicating the importance of Nepal in his neighbourhood first policy.

In the first few days there was appreciation of India’s rescue efforts. The Indian media swarmed the place, and the breathless reporting by television channels of India’s great rescue efforts blared on screen 24x7. Public mood in Nepal changed within a week, as people felt that India was too keen to earn brownie points for its rescue work. This was prompted more by the godi media (read Modi media) than the government. But it left a bad taste. The hashtag #GoHomeIndianMedia began to trend in Nepal at that time.

Related Content
Related Content

“We might be poor, but we have our own sense of pride… The Indians were the first to come to our rescue, but they have hyped their contribution more than they’ve actually contributed,” Sharad Khatri, who ran a FM station, was quoted as saying at that time. The latent anti-India sentiments came to the fore at that time. One step forward and two steps backward is perhaps the best way to describe India-Nepal relations for the past several decades.

With the recent past in mind, the question for New Delhi is how to respond to the Gen Z tsunami that has overtaken the old order? What is the way forward?

One step forward and two steps backward is perhaps the best way to describe India-Nepal relations for the past several decades.
PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM - null
PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

BY PTI

“It is important for India to align with the sentiments of the people of Nepal, respect the choices they make,” says Shyam Saran, India’s former foreign secretary. He points to the fact that Prime Minister Modi has already done so by his initial remarks “The violence that has happened in Nepal is heart-wrenching. My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal’s stability, peace and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order.”

The temptation for India to insert itself into the current quagmire in Nepal must be avoided at all costs. “Getting out of the way is better than plunging in… Give advice only when it is asked, and support the reconstruction efforts as the destruction is widespread,” adds Saran.

Past Indiscretions

Anti-India sentiments erupt from time to time in Nepal. Most are fuelled by memories of New Delhi’s blockade of Nepal in 1988 and 1989 during Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure. For landlocked Nepal, which depends on supplies coming through India, the decision to stop Nepal’s lifeline led to anger and distrust of its giant neighbour. That got reinforced, when the Narendra Modi government decided on an unofficial blockade of Nepal once again. This was a few months after the earthquake. The blockade lasted from September 23, 2015, to February 2016. It was in support of the Madhesi people who had protested the 2015 Republican Constitution as discriminatory.

“When the history of the Modi regime is written, the 2015 half-year economic blockade of landlocked Nepal, which was just emerging from a devastating earthquake, will stand out,” Kanak Mani Dixit, writer and political commentator, recently posted in X.

The second blockade proved once again that India as a big and powerful neighbour could do pretty much what it wanted. That distrust and anger with India led to the then Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli to turn to China.

Not that China was not present in Nepal earlier. Nepal is wedged between China and India. China had been friends to successive Nepalese monarchs and later to prime ministers of different political ideologies. But in recent years, with its growing economic, political and military clout, China has positioned itself as the foremost power in Asia. It has made massive inroads into India’s South Asian neighbourhood. Nepalese politicians today play the China card against India, whenever Kathmandu is overwhelmed by New Delhi. Since the 2015 Indian blockade, Nepal has been drawing closer to China. It has signed into China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and Chinese footprints are across Nepal.

Yet India and Nepal have much more in common than Kathmandu can ever have with China. Their destinies are intertwined by the threads of shared religion and culture. Temples, festivals, and centuries of intertwined heritage have fostered close connections across the border. Marriages between Nepal’s royals and Indian royal families are common. Yet, beneath this shared legacy, a growing generational shift is challenging the old order. The traditional political parties that New Delhi was familiar with are no longer the movers and shakers. Their power was eroded by decades of corruption. The Gen Z revolution in Nepal is driven by demands for a cleaner government, an independent identity and a rejection of what many young Nepalese see as India’s paternalistic “Big Brother” attitude. As India watches nervously, the relationship is at a crossroads.

Yet, it is not that India has no options in Nepal. India has strong institutional links with the Nepalese Army, and it was the army that got the youngsters to stop the violence. The army also played a significant role in putting in place a transitional government, with former chief justice Sushila Karki as the interim prime minister. She was the choice of the young people agitating for a clean government. This week, Modi had a telephonic conversation with Karki conveying India’s desire to further strengthen ties with Nepal. Karki thanked the prime minister for India’s support to her country. New Delhi realises the importance of reaching out to the new establishment in Kathmandu.

Nepal's Parliament on fire| - - PTI
Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

BY Vishad Onta

Though the Gen Z revolution—that upstaged the traditional power structure in Nepal—came as a surprise to New Delhi, it can now start afresh and correct the mistakes of the past. “The changes in Nepal give India a fantastic opportunity to recalibrate its policy, and look beyond its traditional political partners based in the Kathmandu Valley. India has to now reach out to all sections of the Nepalese people, spread across the seven provinces of the country, and spread its network through developmental projects across the length and breadth of the country,” says Mahendra Lama, member of the Eminent Persons Group set up by the prime ministers of India and Nepal. He wants New Delhi to reach out to the Adivasi Janajatis of Nepal. India can turn the situation around in Nepal if it proceeds with caution and humility.

Seema Guha is a senior journalist covering foreign affairs

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Jail, Not Bail: Like Umar Khalid Many Suffer
| Photo: Suresh K Pandey
Where Do We Stand With Waqf Now
Photo: PTI : Water, Water Everywhere: Locals assist in moving flood affected people to a safer place as floodwater enters villages in Ajnala, near Amritsar
When The Five Rivers Turn Fierce: Punjab’s Floods And The 2025 Catastrophe
| Photo: PTI : Hard-Hit: Flooding at Muguthang in North Sikkim caused by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake
Troubled Waters Of Sikkim

The article appeared in the Outlook Magazine's October 1, 2025, issue Nepal GenZ Sets Boundaries as What’s The Vibe Now?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Star As IND Beat PAK By Six Wickets

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya Continues Incredible Wicket-Taking Streak Against PAK

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Smashes Afridi’s Perfect First-Ball Record – Watch

  4. Saim Ayub’s Poor Batting Form Raises Big Questions Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: High-Stakes Dubai Clash Amid Drama And Billion-Rupee Rivalry

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Narendra Modi Addresses The Nation On GST 2.0

  2. SCI Injury Awareness Month: 'I Am Empowering Others With Spinal Cord Injuries, Using My Journey As A Beacon Of Hope'

  3. Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

  4. PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today, September 21

  5. Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  3. Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand To Reclaim Bagram Air Base

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  5. Watch: How Nepal’s Gen Z Protest and #NepoKids Movement Toppled a Government

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn