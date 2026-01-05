US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

Authorities said the Vance family was not at home and there is no indication that the suspect entered the residence, though window damage was reported.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Vice President JD Vance
US Vice President JD Vance Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • One person has been taken into custody after an incident at Vice President JD Vance’s residence in Ohio, with a federal investigation under way.

  • Investigators are looking into whether the incident was a targeted act against Vance or his family.

One person has been taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing following an incident at Vice President JD Vance’s residence in Ohio, CNN reported.

The source said the Vance family was not at home at the time, and preliminary reports indicate that the individual did not enter the vice president’s house.

Photographs published by local media showed damage to the residence’s windows, though the exact nature of the incident remains unclear.

Authorities are examining whether the individual was specifically targeting Vance or his family, the official told CNN.

This is a developing story.

