US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

One person has been taken into custody after an incident at Vice President JD Vance’s residence in Ohio, with a federal investigation under way.
Investigators are looking into whether the incident was a targeted act against Vance or his family.
The source said the Vance family was not at home at the time, and preliminary reports indicate that the individual did not enter the vice president's house.
The source said the Vance family was not at home at the time, and preliminary reports indicate that the individual did not enter the vice president’s house.
Photographs published by local media showed damage to the residence’s windows, though the exact nature of the incident remains unclear.
Authorities are examining whether the individual was specifically targeting Vance or his family, the official told CNN.
