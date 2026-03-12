Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

Summary of this article
An Indian national was reportedly killed after an Iranian “suicide” boat struck the oil tanker Safesea Vishnu near Iraq.
The vessel was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq’s territorial waters, according to PTI.
Twenty-seven crew members were rescued and taken to Basra following the incident.
An Indian national has reportedly been killed after an Iranian “suicide” boat struck a US-owned oil tanker in waters near Iraq, according to sources cited by Press Trust of India.
According to PTI, the US-owned and Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was targeted off the Khor Al Zubair port within Iraq’s territorial waters. Sources told PTI the vessel was attacked by an Iranian “suicide” boat.
One Indian national, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, is believed to have died in the incident. The remaining 27 crew members and personnel aboard the tanker were rescued and taken to Basra, PTI reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
Sources close to Safesea, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack.
They have called for the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack and take urgent action to ensure safety of crew onboard ships in the region amid the escalating West Asia conflict.
The sources voiced concern that as Indians constitute over 15 per cent of the seafarers globally, irrespective of whichever ship Iran targets, Indian nationals will be “collateral damage”.
According to information available on the Vessel Finder website, the Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker measuring 228.6 metres in length and 32.57 metres in width. Built in 2007, the vessel is currently sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands.
The tanker has a gross tonnage of 42,010 and a deadweight tonnage of 73,976, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)