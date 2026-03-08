US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Netanyahu Says Israel has ‘Many More Surprises’ As Conflict Continues

The mission began just after midnight ET on Friday. B-2 bombers launched from the United States, with a portion heading west as a decoy while the main strike group flew eastward in radio silence over an 18-hour flight. AP |

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates all reported they intercepted missiles and drones on Saturday evening from Iran. The attacks underlined the limited powers exercised by theocracy’s leaders over the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which controls the ballistic missiles targeting Israel and other countries. Meanwhile, evidence suggests the deadly blast at an Iranian elementary school was likely a U.S. airstrike. The Feb. 28 strike produced the highest reported civilian death toll since the war began, prompting staunch criticism from the United Nations and human rights monitors. The U.S. has not accepted responsibility but said it was investigating the matter. At least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 290 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel have been killed, according to officials in those countries.

8 Mar 2026, 10:07:03 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Sirens Sounded across Kuwait State-run television is reporting that more sirens are sounding across Kuwait ahead of an attack.