Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

Summary of this article
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined three conditions to end the war with the United States and Israel: recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and international guarantees against future attacks.
The conflict has been ongoing for nearly two weeks, with both sides continuing missile strikes and military operations across the region.
Despite Iran’s conditions for peace, attacks have continued, with strikes reported in Israel and Gulf countries while the US and Israel maintain military pressure.
Iran has laid out three key conditions to end its ongoing war with the United States and Israel, even as hostilities between the sides continue to intensify across West Asia.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the conflict could only end if Iran’s rights are recognised, reparations are paid for damages caused during the war, and international guarantees are provided to prevent future aggression against the country.
In a message posted on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said he had reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region while speaking with leaders of Russia and Pakistan. However, he maintained that the war—triggered by what he described as actions by the “Zionist regime” and the United States—could only end if the three conditions were met.
“The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime and the US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression,” Pezeshkian said.
The statement comes as the war between Iran, the United States and Israel approaches the two-week mark, with no signs of immediate de-escalation.
Despite the announcement, military operations continued on both sides. Iran reportedly carried out attacks targeting shipping routes and energy infrastructure, contributing to a surge in global oil prices that rose close to $100 per barrel. Fresh attacks were also reported in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.
Missile strikes towards Israel were reported as residents in Jerusalem woke up to sirens and explosions while Israeli air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming projectiles.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces said it had launched a “wide-scale wave of strikes” inside Iran. Israel also carried out attacks in Lebanon, saying it was targeting fighters of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group.
The United States has also continued its military involvement. Speaking at an event in Kentucky, US President Donald Trump signalled that Washington would not withdraw from the conflict soon.
“We don’t want to leave early, do we? We’ve got to finish the job,” Trump said.
With both sides continuing military action and political rhetoric hardening, prospects for a ceasefire remain uncertain even as regional tensions escalate further.