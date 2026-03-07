Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Pezeshkian Blames Miscommunication for Attacks on Gulf States, Vows to Halt Assaults Unless Provoked

Outlook News Desk
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian Photo: X
  • In a televised address, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed regret for Iran's missile and drone strikes on neighboring countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

  • The president suggested the attacks resulted from miscommunication within Iran's military ranks, and announced that such operations would cease unless Iran faces direct aggression from those nations.

  • Amid ongoing US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Pezeshkian rejected American calls for unconditional surrender, calling it a "dream" that should be buried.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a public apology for recent strikes on neighboring Gulf states, attributing the incidents to internal miscommunication while firmly rejecting US demands for surrender. The prerecorded address, broadcast on Iranian state television, comes as Iran faces heavy bombardment from US and Israeli forces, with reports of attacks targeting Iran's military infrastructure, leadership, and nuclear facilities.

Pezeshkian specifically apologized to countries like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which were hit by missile and drone assaults earlier that day. "I must apologize on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran," he stated, emphasizing that such actions would not continue unless provoked. He explained that the strikes were partly due to confusion within Iran's military command, highlighting a rare admission of internal disarray during the ongoing war.

The apology follows a series of escalations, including US warnings of intensified bombing and intelligence reports suggesting Russian assistance to Iran in targeting American assets. Despite the conciliatory tone toward neighbors, Pezeshkian was defiant toward the United States, dismissing demands for unconditional surrender as unrealistic. "A demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a dream that they should take to their grave," he said.

Regional reactions have been mixed. Gulf states, already on high alert, may view the apology as a potential de-escalation signal, though skepticism remains given the fresh attacks. Meanwhile, the US has not commented directly on the apology but continues to shift its stated goals in the conflict, from dismantling Iran's nuclear program to broader regime change objectives.

Pezeshkian also mentioned ongoing mediation efforts by unnamed countries, hinting at possible diplomatic channels to ease tensions. As the war evolves, with Democrats and Republicans in the US gearing up for elections amid the crisis, the international community watches closely for signs of further escalation or a path to resolution. This development underscores the complex dynamics at play, where internal Iranian challenges intersect with broader geopolitical pressures.

