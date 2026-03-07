Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Pezeshkian specifically apologized to countries like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which were hit by missile and drone assaults earlier that day. "I must apologize on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighboring countries that were attacked by Iran," he stated, emphasizing that such actions would not continue unless provoked. He explained that the strikes were partly due to confusion within Iran's military command, highlighting a rare admission of internal disarray during the ongoing war.