The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

The files made public last week by the US Department of Justice show that Epstein was not a peripheral observer but a quiet financial backer during crypto’s initial stage.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Epstein cryptocurrency
Epstein’s role in bitcoin’s development also ran through academia. For two decades, he was a donor to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, contributing directly and indirectly millions of dollars. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Newly released US justice department files show Jeffrey Epstein invested millions in early cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase and Blockstream, years after his 2008 conviction.

  • Documents indicate Epstein’s money also flowed through academic channels, helping fund MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative, described at the time as a key hub for bitcoin’s early development.

  • Despite calls in online crypto circles for accountability, industry insiders largely downplay the revelations, and few expect significant consequences for major crypto firms.

Millions of newly released files related to Jeffrey Epstein have cast an unsettling light on the formative years of the cryptocurrency industry, revealing that the convicted sex offender had financial ties to some of its most influential institutions and companies long after his 2008 conviction.

Documents made public last week by the US Department of Justice show that Epstein was not a peripheral observer but a quiet financial backer during crypto’s infancy. He invested millions in companies that would go on to shape the industry, including Coinbase, now a publicly listed giant and Blockstream, a key developer of bitcoin-focused technology, the Guardian reported. The disclosures complicate crypto’s origin story, long framed as a decentralised rebellion against traditional power structures.

Despite the scale of the revelations, the industry response has been muted. While online crypto forums have seen calls for a reckoning over Epstein’s involvement, many insiders downplay the significance, portraying him as either a cautious investor who exited early or, paradoxically, as someone hostile to bitcoin’s long-term success. Few expect lasting consequences for the sector.

Related Content
Related Content

The most prominent beneficiary of Epstein’s money was Coinbase. The Guardian's report showed that in 2014, he invested $3 million in the company at a time when cryptocurrency exchanges were still operating on the margins of finance. That stake was arranged by Brock Pierce, a crypto evangelist and co-founder of Tether, whose stablecoin has become a cornerstone of digital trading. Internal communications show that Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam was aware of Epstein’s involvement and open to meeting him during the fundraising process. By 2018, Epstein had sold half his Coinbase stake to Pierce’s investment firm, Blockchain Capital, for $15 million.

Epstein’s role in bitcoin’s development also ran through academia. For two decades, he was a donor to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, contributing directly and indirectly millions of dollars. Emails reveal that funds linked to Epstein were used to support the launch of MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative, a research programme dedicated to open-source crypto technologies. In correspondence, the Media Lab’s then-director, Joichi Ito, described the initiative as a central hub for bitcoin’s early development.

Ito also helped channel Epstein’s money into Blockstream in 2014 through an investment fund they jointly controlled. The company’s founders were invited to meet Epstein in the Caribbean, near his private island. While Blockstream has since said the fund later divested due to conflicts of interest and insists it has no remaining financial ties to Epstein or his estate, private emails suggest ongoing cordial communication between Epstein and at least one of its co-founders for several years afterward.

Taken together, the documents reveal how Epstein’s wealth and connections seeped into yet another powerful sphere, raising uncomfortable questions about who financed the early infrastructure of cryptocurrency, and how little scrutiny accompanied that support at the time. wo decades may prove harder to ignore than its defenders expect.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bengal Vs Andhra Pradesh LIVE Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 QF: BEN On Brink Of Securing Semi-Final Spot

  2. Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: PAK Shift Stand, Withdraw IND Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

  3. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  4. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

  5. ZIM Vs OMAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Brendon Taylor Hamstring Injury Raises Alarm for Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  3. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

  4. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

  5. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. Russian Drone Strikes Kill Mother, 10-Year-Old Son In Ukraine

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

  5. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win