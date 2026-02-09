With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

What began as a long-running criminal investigation has grown into a transnational political and legal hour of reckoning. Fresh revelations from U.S. court proceedings have damaged reputations, ended careers, and triggered new criminal inquiries worldwide, raising urgent questions about accountability and the systems that allowed Epstein’s network to flourish for decades.

With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is
A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, shows an April 2012 International Driving Permit for Epstein.
  • In the United Kingdom where that scandal has caused a political and constitutional crisis as a former prince has been stripped of his titles and residence. 

  • In Norway the release of the controversial files has led to the resignation of senior diplomat Mona Juul

  • In Slovakia, former foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák stepped down as national security adviser

The release of court documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has triggered a far-reaching reckoning well beyond the United States. As millions of pages entered the public domain, individuals with power and influence across Europe and North America found themselves drawn into renewed scrutiny, among them royalty, senior politicians, and prominent public intellectuals.

What began as a long-running criminal investigation has now evolved into a transnational political and legal aftershock. The disclosures, made public through U.S. judicial proceedings, have not only damaged reputations and careers but have also prompted fresh criminal inquiries in multiple countries, raising difficult questions about accountability, complicity, and the systems that enabled Epstein’s network to operate for decades.

Released documents from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, referencing court cases against him, are seen in the handouts released by the U.S. Justice Department.
For the past two decades, police, FBI agents and prosecutors continued investigating the allegations against Epstein. The recently released documents have now put it all out in the open, revealing Epstein’s continued sexual violence against underage girls as well as involvement of big names from across the world. The documents not just include some of the earliest police reports but also recordings of some of his victims and internal Justice Department emails, with the recent ones being from a few months ago. 

The documents reveal that Epstein was in touch with these public figures through different contacts and business connections and these relationships even date back to many years ago. 

Fallout in the UK

The fallout from the newly released Epstein files has been most sharply felt in the United Kingdom where that scandal has caused a political and constitutional crisis as a former prince has been stripped of his titles and residence. The controversy doesn’t just end there as even a senior Labour figure has now lost his seat in the House of Lords. While the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s name is not there in the files, the controversy has resulted in immense pressure on his government. 

The disclosures have resulted in bringing forth names of Prince Andrew and former British ambassador Peter Mandelson, bringing the monarchy and political establishment under renewed scrutiny. Those commenting on the issue worldwide are questioning the extent to which the senior royals knew about Epstein’s paedophilic activities and yet chose to stay quiet over choosing accountability. 

In its sharp response, Buckingham Palace has removed Prince Andrew’s titles and reiterated its support for victims, with senior royals avoiding public comment. Prince Andrew, who denies wrongdoing but settled a civil case in 2022, now faces further reputational damage after emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice contradicted his claim that he cut ties with Epstein in 2010.

About Mandelson, Starmer has maintained that he was unaware about the “depth and darkness” of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein. In multiple recent apologies, Starmer acknowledged the trauma suffered by Epstein’s victims and the failure of powerful systems to protect them. 

Impact on Scandinavian and Other European countries

In Norway the release of the controversial files has led to the resignation of senior diplomat Mona Juul, who stepped down as Norway’s ambassador to Jordan and Iraq soon after the history of her contact with Epstein came to the forefront. 

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry described this as the “right and necessary” decision, citing a serious failure of judgment that undermined the trust required for her role. Before her resignation, Juul had temporarily been relieved of her duties while the ministry reviewed her links to Epstein.

Another diplomat and now in charge of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, also came under scrutiny over 100 text messages and emails including three meetings with Epstein. The extent to which he informed the WEF board of his connections is now under review. Meanwhile, Norway’s crown princess, Mette-Marit also came under scrutiny after the documents revealed years of contact between her and the child sex offender. 

In Sweden, Joanna Rubinstein, a biologist and president of Sweden for UNHCR (a fundraising foundation for the UN Refugee Agency) has resigned. She visited Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean with her family. Distancing herself from the recently revealed documents, she told the media that what was revealed in the files was “horrific”. 

In Slovakia, former foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák stepped down as national security adviser after documents revealed extensive communications with Epstein, including messages referencing young women and meetings with political figures. Elsewhere, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have opened broad investigations into the files. 

Poland has framed its inquiry as a national security matter, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk stating that authorities will search the documents for potential Polish victims and any links between Epstein and Russian intelligence services. Polish officials have raised concerns that Epstein’s network may have been used to collect kompromat, citing reported references to Russia and mentions of President Vladimir Putin in the released materials.

Tags

