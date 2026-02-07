Outlook Explainer: How the Epstein Files Expose Power And Impunity

One of the most explosive materials in the release centres on two draft emails that Epstein appears to have written in July 2013. One draft email is framed as a resignation letter from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and complains about having had to procure medication for Bill “to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls”, BBC reported. The other, which opens with “dear Bill”, laments the end of a friendship and makes further allegations that Bill Gates attempted to conceal a sexually transmitted infection, including from his then wife, Melinda. Both emails were addressed from Epstein to himself. No email address linked to Gates appears in the records, and neither message is signed.