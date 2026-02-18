Indian Victim Identified In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Emails dated January 2020 show U.S. authorities attempting to locate and assist a victim living in India.
The files highlight that Epstein’s abuse extended beyond the US, with international coordination for victim compensation and support.
Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida for sex trafficking of minors
Newly released documents from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) reveal that an Indian national was among the victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting the global reach of his criminal network and the ongoing efforts to provide support to survivors. The release of millions of pages of emails, calendars, and related records has brought renewed scrutiny to Epstein’s connections worldwide, and for the first time, mentions a victim residing in India.
An email dated January 13, 2020, included in the tranche of documents released earlier this year, shows US officials discussing efforts to extend compensation and therapy under victim assistance programs to victims in New York, Florida, and India. The chain shows attempts to locate and contact the Indian individual through official channels, including coordination with the US Embassy in India.
One message in the chain reads: “And lastly regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information; I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there.”
A follow-up email confirms the victim’s presence in India and raises questions about the possibility of providing therapy locally:
“Finally — is currently living in India. Is there anything that can be done to help her? Would she still be eligible to receive six free sessions over there? Are there any resources that can be offered in India?”
The emails show that U.S. authorities were attempting to ensure that victims could access the assistance available under federal victim programs, even if they were outside the United States.
Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier, was convicted in 2008 in Florida for sex trafficking of minors and died in custody in 2019. While Epstein’s criminal activities were primarily investigated in the US. These documents underscore the global nature of his abuse, showing that victims were located in multiple countries, including India.