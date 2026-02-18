Indian Victim Identified In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Documents reveal an Indian national among Epstein’s victims, with U.S. officials coordinating support and therapy through embassy channels.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Emails dated January 2020 show U.S. authorities attempting to locate and assist a victim living in India.

  • The files highlight that Epstein’s abuse extended beyond the US, with international coordination for victim compensation and support.

  • Epstein was convicted in 2008 in Florida for sex trafficking of minors

Newly released documents from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) reveal that an Indian national was among the victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, highlighting the global reach of his criminal network and the ongoing efforts to provide support to survivors. The release of millions of pages of emails, calendars, and related records has brought renewed scrutiny to Epstein’s connections worldwide, and for the first time, mentions a victim residing in India.

info_icon

An email dated January 13, 2020, included in the tranche of documents released earlier this year, shows US officials discussing efforts to extend compensation and therapy under victim assistance programs to victims in New York, Florida, and India. The chain shows attempts to locate and contact the Indian individual through official channels, including coordination with the US Embassy in India.

One message in the chain reads: “And lastly regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information; I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there.”

A follow-up email confirms the victim’s presence in India and raises questions about the possibility of providing therapy locally:

Related Content
Related Content

“Finally — is currently living in India. Is there anything that can be done to help her? Would she still be eligible to receive six free sessions over there? Are there any resources that can be offered in India?”

The emails show that U.S. authorities were attempting to ensure that victims could access the assistance available under federal victim programs, even if they were outside the United States.

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier, was convicted in 2008 in Florida for sex trafficking of minors and died in custody in 2019. While Epstein’s criminal activities were primarily investigated in the US. These documents underscore the global nature of his abuse, showing that victims were located in multiple countries, including India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Drizzle Returns, Covers Come Back | United Arab Emirates 122/6 (20)

  2. Sri Lanka A Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Anushka Sanjeewani Falls To Phannita Maya

  3. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

  5. Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: 12-Year Wait Ends For Rhinos With Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  2. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  3. AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

  4. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  5. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

  4. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  5. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz