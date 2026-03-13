As War Enters Third Week, India Walks Tough Diplomatic Tightrope

India is being forced to walk a diplomatic tightrope as the war in West Asia deepens. New Delhi has so far failed to condemn the illegal war unleashed by the US and Israel on Iran. Initially it did not condemn the death of the Supreme Leader or the attack on a school that killed more than 170 children and teachers, but has since done so. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Iranian embassy on March 5 on behalf of the government, and on Thursday a condemnation of sorts for civilian deaths was in place. "As far as the schoolchildren you talked about are concerned–as I have said, we have issued several statements on the ongoing conflict. We have underlined the need for prioritising the safety of all civilians. We regret the precious lives lost and express our grief in that regard,’’ Jaiswal said in answer to a reporter's question on the US strike on a school. Analysts believe India could have done so right in the beginning,