UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa Win Away At Lille; Forest Stunned By Midtjylland
Ollie Watkins’ second-half header gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win over Lille in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie on Thursday. Just past the hour mark, Ezri Konsa sent a deep pass that Emi Buendía headed to Watkins in the home team’s box. The England forward noticed goalkeeper Berke Özer was off his line before sending a looping header over him and into the net. Minutes later, Watkins wasted a chance to double the advantage when he failed to score in a one-on-one with the ‘keeper. Nottingham Forest was stunned 1-0 by Danish club Midtjylland.
