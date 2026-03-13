UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa Win Away At Lille; Forest Stunned By Midtjylland

Ollie Watkins’ second-half header gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win over Lille in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie on Thursday. Just past the hour mark, Ezri Konsa sent a deep pass that Emi Buendía headed to Watkins in the home team’s box. The England forward noticed goalkeeper Berke Özer was off his line before sending a looping header over him and into the net. Minutes later, Watkins wasted a chance to double the advantage when he failed to score in a one-on-one with the ‘keeper. Nottingham Forest was stunned 1-0 by Danish club Midtjylland.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa reacts after a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana in action in front of Lille's Gaetan Perrin during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Lille's Tiago Santos, left, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia fight for the ball during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Lille's Tiago Santos, left, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia fight for the ball during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Lille's Nabil Bentaleb shoots during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Aston Villa's Pau Torres, left, and Lille's Olivier Giroud fight for the ball during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Lille's Noah Edjouma in action in front of Aston Villa's Jadon Sancho during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins falls over Lille's goalkeeper Berke Ozer during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
Lille's Aïssa Mandi clears the ball in front of Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham during a first leg, round of 16 Europa League soccer match between Lille and Aston Villa in Lille, France. | Photo: AP /Jean-Francois Badias
