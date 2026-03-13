Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His Match-Turning Spells In The T20 World Cup 2026

Jasprit Bumrah played a critical role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 win as he picked 14 wickets in just 8 matches at a staggering economy rate of 6.2

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's James Neesham during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • Jasprit Bumrah says that he enjoys bowling at critical situations and winning matches for the team

  • Bumrah also relished performing well in front of his family during the World Cup final

  • He finished the World Cup with 14 wickets in just 8 matches at an economy rate of 6.2

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said he relishes taking responsibility in pressure situations and described the T20 World cup defence as one of the most fulfilling of his career.

Bumrah played a stellar role claiming four wickets as India handed New Zealand a crushing 96-run defeat in the final to become the only team to win the T20 World Cup three times.

"I don't want to hide behind, I want to be in the thick of things. I always wanted to do a tough job," Bumrah, who was adjudged the Player of the match, said in a video shared by BCCI after the victory.

"I've played cricket for that. I started cricket for that. When I'm able to make a difference, that gives me so much joy. No better feeling than that." For the Gujarat born pacer, the triumph carried added emotional significance as it came at the venue where his cricket journey began.

"I started my cricket here. I played all my cricket here, come up the ranks through playing for Gujarat over here and winning the World Cup here, winning, being Man of the Match. The last time we fell just short, this time we went over it, really happy." Bumrah also spoke about the presence of his family during the title triumph, calling the moment deeply personal.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026.
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrating a wicket during India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash.
India's Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India.
"My son came. He was there last time as well; this time, he was there. My mum came, really special.

"I don't know about full circles, but really, really happy, back-to-back World Cups never really happen. Really grateful, God is really kind, and I couldn't be more thankful."

