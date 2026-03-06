DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

The newly released documents describe interviews conducted in 2019 with a woman who claimed that Epstein introduced her to Trump in the mid-1980s, when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

Epstein
Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website
The Justice Department on Thursday published additional documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, including previously withheld FBI interview summaries containing uncorroborated allegations of sexual assault against President Donald Trump .

The department acknowledged that the files had been "incorrectly coded as duplicative" during an earlier review, leading to their inadvertent omission from a massive tranche of records released last month . The disclosure comes after news organizations, including NPR and The New York Times, reported that summaries of three of four FBI interviews with a woman making allegations against Trump were missing from the public database .

The newly released documents describe interviews conducted in 2019 with a woman who claimed that Epstein introduced her to Trump in the mid-1980s, when she was between 13 and 15 years old . According to the records, the woman told investigators that she bit Trump after he allegedly attempted to force her to perform oral sex, and that Trump then struck her and had her removed .

The accuser was interviewed by the FBI four times as agents sought to assess her account, but only one summary had previously been made public . In later interviews, when asked to provide additional details about her interactions with Trump, the woman declined to answer further questions and broke off contact with investigators, according to the documents .

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. The Justice Department noted in January that some of the documents contain "untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election" .

"As we have consistently done, if any member of the public reported concerns with information in the library, the Department would review, make any corrections, and republish online," the department said in a post on X .

The new disclosures intensify political pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi, who faces mounting frustration from both Democrats and Republicans over the department's handling of the Epstein files . On Wednesday, five Republicans on the House Oversight Committee joined Democrats in voting to subpoena Bondi to answer questions under oath about the document release process .

The woman's report was one of numerous uncorroborated tips that federal agents received from members of the public alleging misconduct by Trump and other prominent figures following Epstein's 2019 arrest . Epstein killed himself in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges .

Department officials have defended their handling of the files, citing the massive volume of materials—more than 3 million pages—and the need to protect victim identities . They have acknowledged that errors were inevitable given the speed required for release under the federally enacted transparency law .

The Justice Department said it is entitled to withhold records that could expose potential abuse victims, are duplicates, protected by legal privileges, or related to ongoing criminal investigations .

