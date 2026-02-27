The Memeification of Assault In The Epstein Files

For Kidwai, the fixation on ‘big names’ and leaks is a diversion from justice. People are too hooked on who could have performed these heinous acts and how. “It is only a crime if you focus on the victim, not on his emails or how he communicates with his co-conspirators. There is huge interest in catching perpetrators, but not as a societal move to achieve justice. As long as we stay in Epstein’s world, only the names of perpetrators will be visible. We live in a powerful world where power dictates the treatment of children. We have to move beyond it.”