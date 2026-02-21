When Survivors Speak: A System Complicit to the Core

Bryant was not alone. As more survivors get to tell their stories, it is becoming clear that an increasing number of them were mere children, many of them in their teens. With so much noise about paedophilia in our cultures, how is it that this thoroughly morally corrupt system was allowed to continue? They were all part of it, the princes, the politicians, the corporate honchos who were all too willing to take a share of the ‘spoils’ (for that is clearly how they thought of the women in their minds), and indeed the academics and intellectuals who disparagingly spoke of ‘the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women’.