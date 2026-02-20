How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

That is a crazily reassuring thought, because mega systems do not give up this secret easily. It is devilishly hard to tell when things have got to the point where the Masters of the Universe are scrambling and looking for cover. They have always seemed so invulnerable. The mere fact that we are asking ourselves all these questions now means that ordinary people may be ready to move beyond just changing the lead actors—electoral democracy—to contemplate how deep the rot in the system really is, and how much we have to rethink and rework before we have anything like the equitable world we thought we were heading for. It is not only children who have been short-changed. Ordinary people are feeling the blow too. Inequality is at an all-time high. This is a moment when we are forced to stare into the abyss, and wonder how much of what we thought of as ‘progress’ was ever in our interest at all. It is a moment of clarity.