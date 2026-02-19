16 Dead Including Nine Children In Karachi Gas Leak Explosion On Ramzan Day One

Suspected gas leak causes deadly explosion in Karachi residential building at 4:30 am during Sehri.
At least 16 killed, including nine children aged 2–17; 14 injured, seven of them children.
Rescue teams search rubble for more victims as building partially collapses in dilapidated structure.
At least 16 people, including nine children, died and 14 others were injured after a suspected gas leak triggered an explosion in a residential building in Karachi early on Thursday, the first day of Ramzan.
According to PTI, the blast occurred at around 4:30 am on the first floor of the building in the Old Soldier Bazar area, at a time when residents were awake for Sehri.
“The explosion took place around 4:30 am on the first floor of the building located in the Old Soldier Bazar area when everyone was awake for Sehri time,” police official Jamshed Asher said.
PTI reported that the apparent cause was a gas leakage. In Pakistan’s largest city, frequent gas shortages mean many households — particularly in lower-income neighbourhoods — rely on liquid petroleum gas cylinders for cooking.
Police surgeon Dr Samaiya Syed confirmed that 14 bodies had been recovered from the site so far, with 14 injured people receiving treatment. Among the dead were at least nine children aged between two and 17; seven children were also among the injured.
The explosion led to the partial collapse of the building, which was already in a dilapidated state. Rescue efforts continued into the morning.
“We are still searching through the rubble and debris to see if there are any more bodies or survivors,” Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said.
Reported PTI, this incident marks the second major tragedy in Karachi in recent weeks. Last month, a fire in the basement of Gul Shopping Plaza — a wholesale and retail market in the Saddar area — claimed at least 79 lives and left many others injured.
(With inputs from PTI)