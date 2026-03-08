India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Dhoni Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Summit Clash

India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: IND’s Double Final Day
India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Meeting Postponed Amid Middle East Conflict
The meeting of the International Cricket Council scheduled for March 25–27 in Doha has been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and may now be held in April at another regional venue. Meanwhile, several cricket board officials, including Roger Twose, Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Mohammed Moosajee, are expected in Ahmedabad, while Mohsin Naqvi is unlikely to attend.
India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Dhoni Arrives In Ahmedabad
MS Dhoni arrived in Ahmedabad early on 8 March ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash. The former India captain was spotted at the airport amid tight security, with fans gathering around to catch a glimpse of him and record the moment on their mobile phones.
