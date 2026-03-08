India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Dhoni Arrives In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Summit Clash

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav arrives ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. PTI

India vs New Zealand Final Build-Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash on Sunday, 8 March, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India are aiming to become the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, while New Zealand are chasing their maiden crown. Both sides have built strong momentum through the tournament, setting up a highly anticipated contest in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for all the latest updates, team news, and build-up from the venue and around the city.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Mar 2026, 10:12:39 am IST India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: IND’s Double Final Day There are moments when sport rises beyond competition and becomes something far deeper. It becomes a force that unites a nation across language, region, generation and background. Today is one such moment. As Team India steps into the Cricket World Cup final and Lakshya Sen into… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) March 8, 2026

8 Mar 2026, 09:58:17 am IST India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Meeting Postponed Amid Middle East Conflict The meeting of the International Cricket Council scheduled for March 25–27 in Doha has been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and may now be held in April at another regional venue. Meanwhile, several cricket board officials, including Roger Twose, Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Mohammed Moosajee, are expected in Ahmedabad, while Mohsin Naqvi is unlikely to attend.

8 Mar 2026, 09:48:22 am IST India Vs New Zealand Final Build Up Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Dhoni Arrives In Ahmedabad MS Dhoni arrived in Ahmedabad early on 8 March ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash. The former India captain was spotted at the airport amid tight security, with fans gathering around to catch a glimpse of him and record the moment on their mobile phones. #WATCH | Gujarat | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrives at Ahmedabad



ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, to be played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5Q6gNuIcsQ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026