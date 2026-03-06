Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

With this honour, Smriti Mandhana now joins the prestigious Barbie Dream Team which has some of the renowned women personalities of the world from diverse fields

Smriti Mandhana Gets Her Own Barbie doll
India women's cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana becomes first women cricketer to get an honorary Barbie doll | Photo: PTI
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Smriti Mandhna become first women cricketer to get an exclusive Barbie doll of her own

  • She joins the renowned Barbie Dream Team along with other famous women personalities of the world

  • She gets this honour ahead of the International Women's Day making it even more special

Smriti Mandhana, who is known to achieve great feats in the cricketing field has added another jewel in her crown as she has been included in the iconic Barbie Dream Team.

The stylish southpaw received an exclusive Barbie doll replicating her identity from Mattel - the parent company of Barbie and with it she became the first female cricketer to be included in the renowned Barbie Dream team.

Smriti Mandhana got the honour on March 5 just days before the official Women's day (March 8), making it even more special for the Indian cricketer.

The Barbie Dream Team is an initiative from Mattel to celebrate the achievements of women in diverse fields by creating replica dolls of famous women from their respective domains, paying tribute to their contributions to society.

In the past, many other famous women personalities across the globe have gotten this recognition, including tennis legend Serena Williams, astronaut Kellie Gerardi, Mexican race car driver Regina Sirvent Alvarado, English footballer Chloe Kelly, German singer Helene Fischer, climber Zoja Skubis, and surfing champion Stephanie Gilmore.

It shows the rising popularity of women's cricket around the world and the integral role of Smriti Mandhana in bringing the sport on the world map.

The Smriti Mandhana replica doll is not intended for retail sale and will not be available in stores, unlike many celebrity dolls, making it rare and symbolic.

Smriti Mandhana's Reaction On The Honour

The elegant batter seems elated with the recognition and took to social media to share her feelings with her fans.

“Still processing this moment… Seeing a one-of-a-kind @Barbie doll inspired by my journey is something I never imagined growing up,” Mandhana wrote. “Cricket has given me so much, and if my story helps even one girl believe she belongs on the field, that means everything.”

“Honoured to be part of Barbie’s Dream Team alongside incredible women from around the world who are breaking barriers in their own fields. When girls see what’s possible, they dream bigger,” she added.

Smriti Mandhana went through a major heartbreak in her personal life recently when her marriage ceremony with boyfriend Palash Muchhal was called off on the wedding day due to alleged cheating by the groom.

However, her performance is at its pomp as she has recently won the maiden ODI World Cup for India with her astonishing performance with the bat.

She then went on to win her second IPL title for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which has taken her brand value to greater heights. The Indian opener is also the World No.1 women's ODI in the World and is enjoying a cult status in the cricketing world.

Q

Why Smriti Mandhana got her own Barbie doll?

A

Smriti Mandhana got her own Barbie doll to celebrate her stellar cricketing career and inspiring millions of female cricketers to take up the sport.

Q

Is the Smriti Mandhana Barbie doll up for sale?

A

No, the Smriti Mandhana doll is made exclusively for the cricketer as a symbolic gesture for her achievements and is not available for sale.

