Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding To Palash Muchhal Via Instagram Story - Read Full Statement

India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana has announced via her Instagram story that her wedding with Palash Mucchal

  • Smriti Mandhana's wedding to Palash Mucchal has been called off

  • The cricketer posted a statement via her Instagram story

  • Mandhana had recently won the Women's ODI WC

India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana has announced via her Instagram story that her wedding with Palash Mucchal has been called off. The ODI World Cup winner has asked for privacy in this period.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be.

Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," she added.

Now Palash has too taken to Instagram to confirm the news and call off the wedding Smriti. He shared a long note on his Instagram stories.

He wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It's been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. It's the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand."

He added, "While we think about these things, many people in the world are facing drastic consequences. My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time."

