Smriti Mandhana Climbs To Top Spot In ICC Women’s ODI Rankings, Surpasses Laura Wolvaardt

Deepti Sharma is the lone Indian in top 10 among bowlers at the 10th spot. Across the week King led both the teams with seven wickets at an average of 16.71, claiming 4/33 form 10 overs in the third ODI, helping the hosts to a 185-run victory. It propelled her to her first No.1 rating, with her rating of 775 also a career high.