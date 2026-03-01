India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Healy's 158 In Retirement Match Takes AUS-W To Mammoth 409/7

Alyssa Healy made her retirement match memorable as she scored a 98-ball 158 to take Australia Women to a humongous total of 409/7. Beth Mooney stayed unbeaten on 106.

india women vs australia women 3rd odi alyssa healy century innings report hobart
Alyssa Healy celebrating her century against India in 3rd ODI at Hobart. Photo: auswomencricket/Instagram
Summary
  • Australia scored 409/7 against India in 3rd ODI batting first

  • Alyssa Healy scored 158 in 98 balls in his retirement match

  • Beth Mooney supported with an unbeaten 106

Captain Alyssa Healy drew curtains to her international career on a high, smashing 158 to power Australia to a mammoth 409 for seven against India in the third and final women's ODI at Hobart on Sunday.

Besides Healy, wicket-keeper Beth Mooney slammed unbeaten 106 off 84 balls to power Australia forward.

Sent into bat, Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield (14) early but Healy and Georgia Voll (62 off 52) shared 134 runs for the second wicket and then Healy and Mooney stitched 145 runs for the third wicket to hand Australia a launching pad for the big score.

Healy, playing her 126th and last international match, decorated her eighth ODI century with as many 27 boundaries and two maximums.

Voll hit seven fours and one six during her knock, while Mooney's knock was studded with 10 hits to the fence and one six.

Annabel Sutherland (23) and Nicola Cary (34 off 15) played good hands towards the end.

For India, Sneh Rana (2/66) picked up two wickets while and Shree Charani (2/106) became only the third bowler to concede 100 plus runs in an ODI.

Brief Scores:

Australia Women: 409 for 7 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 158, Beth Mooney 106 not out; Sneh Rana 2/66, Shree Charani 2/106).

