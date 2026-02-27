India Women Vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI: Hosts Seal Series Victory As They Beat Women In Blue By 5 Wickets

Australian bowlers and Georgia Voll's century set the stage for Alyssa Healy's side as they redeem the T20I series loss with the ODI series victory

PTI
India Women vs Australia Women Match Report 2nd ODI 2026 Hobart
Australia cricketer Georgia Voll celebrating her century with teammates during India Women vs Australia Women. Photo: cricketcomau/X
  • India suffered consecutive defeats in ODI series against Australia

  • With this win, Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series

  • Georgia Voll was awarded the player of the match for her brilliant century

Georgia Voll (101) made the most of three lifelines while Phoebe Litchfield hit a belligerent 80 to power Australia to a five-wicket win and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match women's ODI series against reigning world champions India at Hobart on Friday.

After India posted 251/9 on a batting-friendly deck following fifties from Pratika Rawal (52) and Harmanpreet Kaur (54), Australia batters romped home with 13.5 overs to spare.

Voll completed her hundred after a dropped catch down the leg by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh allowed her to scamper for a single. She was dropped twice before reaching her second ODI ton.

Voll added 119 runs for the second wicket with Litchfield to put Australia on track for win after the hosts had lost the T20Is 1-2 earlier.

The 22-year-old was on 19 when Kranti Gaud failed to hold on to a tough chance diving to her front at long on, off Deepti Sharma in the 14th over. Later on, a regulation chance at deep mid-wicket was spilled by Smriti Mandhana off Kashvee Gautam.

Voll eventually fell for an 82-ball 101 with 13 fours and a six.

If Voll picked the gaps at will and plundered plenty of runs on the on-side, Litchfield once again tore into the Indian bowlers with her commanding stroke play on either side of the wickets.

However, like it has been a few times before, Litchfield only had herself to blame after she cramped herself for room and missed connecting on a ramp shot, with Gaud's delivery hitting the top of middle stump. Litchfield hit 11 fours and a six in her 62-ball knock.

Gautam had earlier produced a beautiful inswinger to clean up Alyssa Healy (6) for an early breakthrough and India also took two late wickets to stem Australia's progress, but none of that helped the visitors' cause.

With one ODI (two points) and a one-off Test (four points) left to be played, Australia now lead the all-format series 6-4.

Earlier, Pratika and skipper Harmanpreet struck half-centuries to help India cross 250.

Pratika's knock, off 81 balls with six fours, was instrumental in giving India a strong start but Harmanpreet's 70-ball innings was even more crucial after a stutter in the middle overs.

Rawal provided a strong start with a 78-run partnership with Mandhana (31) as India looked to make the most of good batting conditions. However, some ordinary shot selection landed the Indians in trouble for the second consecutive time in the series.

Mandhana, who had also got two reprieves, missed a paddle sweep and Ashleigh Gardner's (2/39) delivery hit her leg-stump, while Jemimah Rodrigues (11) played a loose shot outside the off-stump to be caught behind off an innocuous delivery from Annabel Sutherland (2/37).

Deepti Sharma (1) was caught at deep mid-wicket in her bid to get off the blocks quickly off Alana King (2/41), who also pinned the dangerous Richa Ghosh leg-before for 22.

To her credit, Gautam (25) put on a vital 55-run stand for the seventh wicket with Harmanpreet, which took India past the 200-run mark.

The third ODI is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

Brief scores: India: 251/9 in 50 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 54, Pratika Rawal 52).

Australia: 252/5 in 36.1 overs (Georgia Voll 101, Phoebe Litchfield 80).

Published At:
