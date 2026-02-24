AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Indians told me that after years of the country expressing discomfort with the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently said that countries would have to ‘prepare to engage’ with Crypto whether they welcome the change or not. I told them about me reading only about Crypto scams in Indian newspapers. “Yes, they are the early adopters as in any technology, but things should change with little support from the government. And you should check out the ReGen stalls here,” they told me.