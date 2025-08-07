Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the late-night UEFA Europa League qualifying match between Panathinaikos and Shakhtar Donetsk. The action in Athens kicks off at 11:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for the pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Where To Watch?
Unfortunately for Indian fans, the Panathinaikos vs Shakhtar Donetsk match will NOT be live-streamed or broadcast on any TV channels in the country. However, you can follow hte live scores and updates here.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Shakhtar's New Kit
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Starting XIs
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Shakhtar Players In Athens
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Panathinaikos Players Reach Stadium
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Recent Form
Panathinaikos: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D
Shakhtar Donetsk: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Kick Off! |0' PAN 0-0 SHK
Panathinaikos kick off the Europa League qualifier match in Athens. Both sides have named their strongest side today, so a good match is on the cards. Stay tuned.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 5' PAN 0-0 SHK
It has been a cagey and physical match so far in the opening five minutes. Panathinaikos are marginally the better sides, with Pellistri having a free-run at goal early on. However, the match is yet to kick on.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 12' PAN 0-0 SHK
In the last couple of minutes, Shakhtar are the ones dominating the attach. Vinicius Tobias and Newerton had efforts on goal that was blocked off by the Panathinaikos defenders. The foul counts are racking up though, from both sides.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 24' PAN 0-0 SHK
Shakhtar have 60% of ball posession, and had the only clear chance of the match when Alisson let fly from inside the box to bring out a top save from Dragowski. Other than that, the match has had two yellow cards, and more seem likely considering the reckless fouls all over the pitch.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 37' PAN 0-0 SHK
Alisson of Shakhtar receives a pass from the flank, looks up, and takes a shot from the edge of the box. His effort hits a defender and goes out of play. As a result, Shakhtar Donetsk is awarded a corner kick. Instead of delivering the ball into the penalty area, Alisson opts for a short corner. Tete from Panathinaikos creates some space for himself and takes a powerful shot from mid-range, but it sails high over the crossbar. The ball goes out of play, resulting in a goal kick for Shakhtar Donetsk.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Half Time | PAN 0-0 SHK
One minute of stoppage time was added in the first half but that flew by without any shots on goal. Plenty of hard tackles and cards, but clear-cut opportunities were at a premium in a cagey and physical first half. Hopefully, the match opens up a bit in the next half.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Second Half Starts | 45' PAN 0-0 SHK
The second half is underway. Arda Turan makes a change, bringing on Artem Bondareknko in place of Marlon, who was ineffective in the first half. The second 45 minutes begins in Athens
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 50' PAN 0-0 SHK
Dragowski has made two good saves in the first five minutes of the second half to keep the match goalless. First, he made a diving save to keep out Alisson's free-kick. Five minutes later, Newerton tries to play his teammates through but the goalkeeper steals the ball well.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 60' PAN 0-0 SHK
Panathinaikos have their first big chance of the match, and it falls to Adam Gnezda Cerin. The Slovenian midfielder, completely unmarked in the box, somehow manages to put his header over the bar. A big respite for Shakhtar, as Panathinaikos are dominating posession at the moment.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 71' PAN 0-0 SHK
The game has opened up a bit in the second half, and the chances are coming. Panathinaikos had another good opportunity to take the lead through substitute Anass Zaroury, who had come on just a couple of minutes ago. However, his shot from the edge of the box is saved by Riznyk.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 81' PAN 0-0 SHK
Another huge save from Riznyk to keep the match goalless. It has been a busy day for both goalkeepers, and the Shakhtar custodian steps up in the crunch moment for his side. Swiderski was through and tried to head it in towards the left corner, but the Ukrainian keeper dived to keep the danger out.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: 84' PAN 0-0 SHK
Riznyk, take a bow. The Shakhtar keeper makes another amazing save, this time to deny the dangerous-looking Zaroury. The Moroccan thought he had found the bottom corner with his shot, but the goalkeeper showed excellent agility to keep it out.
Panathinaikos Vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Full Time | PAN 0-0 SHK
It's all over in Athens, and the scoreline remains nil-nil. The first half was cagey and drab, but the second half was anything but. A lion-hearted performance from Dragowski and Ryznik in goal means that neither side are able to secure an early advantage, and it will all go down in the second leg.