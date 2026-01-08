KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 released January 8 at cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan. Nic.In navodaya.gov.in for the Tier 1 exam.
15,762 total vacancies: 9,921 KVS (PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, JSA, MTS) and 5,841 NVS posts; 15 lakh+ applications received.
Exams January 10-11, 2026, in two shifts: 9:30-11:30 am (Shift 1), 2:30-4:30 pm (Shift 2).
The admit card includes the exam date, shift, centre address, and reporting time.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 on January 8, 2026, for candidates appearing in the Tier 1 recruitment examination for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) teaching and non-teaching positions. The admit cards are available for download on official websites at cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in and navodaya.gov.in. This recruitment exercise aims to fill 15,762 vacancies with approximately 15 lakh candidates registered to appear.
Downloading and Examining the Admit Card
Candidates can download their KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 by visiting the official websites and logging in with their registration credentials. The process involves visiting cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/recruitment.html, entering registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and security pin/captcha. The admit card will appear in PDF format and should be downloaded immediately, with 2-3 printouts recommended. The admit card contains the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, examination city, exam centre address, shift timing, and reporting time. All information should be carefully verified after downloading.
Examination Schedule and Vacancies
The KVS NVS recruitment examination will be conducted in offline OMR-based mode on January 10-11, 2026, across India. Shift 1 (Morning): 9:30-11:30 am; Shift 2 (Evening): 2:30-4:30 pm. KVS is recruiting 9,921 positions (PRT, TGT, PGT, Librarian, JSA, MTS) while NVS is recruiting 5,841 positions. Candidates must arrive at examination centres 60 minutes before their shift's reporting time. The three-stage selection process includes Tier 1 (Offline OMR-Based Exam), Tier 2 (Objective + Descriptive exam), and Skill Test/Interview.
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License). Mobile phones and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. The self-declaration form available with the admit card download must also be carried. Entry to the examination hall without a valid printed admit card is not permitted.