KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

Downloading and Examining the Admit Card

Candidates can download their KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 by visiting the official websites and logging in with their registration credentials. The process involves visiting cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/recruitment.html, entering registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and security pin/captcha. The admit card will appear in PDF format and should be downloaded immediately, with 2-3 printouts recommended. The admit card contains the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, examination city, exam centre address, shift timing, and reporting time. All information should be carefully verified after downloading.