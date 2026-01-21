CMAT 2026 Admit Card: Download Live at cmat.nta.nic.in Ahead of January 25 Exam

CMAT 2026 admit card released cmat.nta.nic.in download now exam January 25. Hall ticket steps guidelines pattern; NTA single shift 9 AM-12 PM MBA gateway.

NTA released the CMAT 2026 admit card for download at their official website. Mandatory for entry to the MBA, the entrance exam is scheduled for January 25, 2026. Candidates can access the CMAT hall ticket 2026 using their application number and date of birth until exam day. City intimation slips issued earlier confirm test centers across 150+ cities nationwide.

CMAT 2026 exam date features a single shift, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, computer-based test CBT mode, 100 questions, 400 marks, duration 3 hours. NTA CMAT 2026 includes sections: Quantitative Techniques, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, Innovation, and Creativity. Negative marking, absent percentile-based scoring, applies to the top 1,300 B-schools, AIIMS, and JBIMS accept scores.

How to Download CMAT Admit Card 2026 Step-by-Step

Follow these simple steps retrieve the CMAT 2026 download link instantly:

  • Visit the official NTA CMAT 2026 website cmat.nta.nic.in homepage.

  • Click the 'CMAT 2026 Admit Card' tab prominently displayed post-release.

  • Enter the application number, DOB DD/MM/YYYY, and security pin captcha accurately.

  • Complete the self-declaration form, COVID guidelines. Proceed.

  • Verify that the details, photo, signature, and exam center address match the records.

  • Download the CMAT admit card PDF, print a colored A4 sheet multiple copies.

Carry original admit card, government ID, Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License, passport-size photo, and exam hall mandatory.

CMAT 2026 Exam Guidelines and Pattern

CMAT exam-day instructions prohibit electronic gadgets, bags outside the center, and frisking applies to entry. Reporting time 7:30 AM, document verification, and biometrics mandatory post-8:30 AM entry barred strictly. CMAT exam pattern 2026 unchanged, four sections, 25 questions each, 20 minutes sectional time limits, total.

Exam centers are allotted randomly; no changes permitted post-intimation. Rough work permitted, provided sheets only post-exam. Results expected February first week of February, percentile scores valid for one year of GD PI calls. Helpline 011-40759000 active 9 AM-6 PM queries resolved promptly.

