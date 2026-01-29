WBCHSE Admit Card 2026 Released: Class 12 HS Hall Tickets at Schools

Each WB Board Class 12 hall ticket contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, examination centre, and exam timings, all of which are mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Students are advised to collect their admit cards as soon as they are issued and carefully check all particulars. Any discrepancies should be reported to the school authorities immediately for correction. The Class 12 HS hall ticket 2026 must be carried on all examination days along with a valid photo ID. The upcoming WB HS examinations scheduled for February 2026 apply only to students under the old syllabus.