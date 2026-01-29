WBCHSE Admit Card 2026 Released: Class 12 HS Hall Tickets at Schools

WBCHSE Admit Card 2026 issued via schools for Jan 28 old syllabus students.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the WBCHSE Admit Card 2026 on January 28 for Class 12 Higher Secondary students following the old syllabus. The hall tickets apply to candidates appearing for Semester IV examinations and Semester III supplementary papers.
The WBCHSE Class 12 admit card 2026 is being distributed offline through authorised schools along with examination-related materials via special distribution camps to ensure timely access. Students cannot download the West Bengal HS admit card 2026 on their own. Instead, school principals or authorised officials must log in to wbchse.wb.gov.in, download the admit cards, print them, and hand them over to students after verification.
Each WB Board Class 12 hall ticket contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, examination centre, and exam timings, all of which are mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Students are advised to collect their admit cards as soon as they are issued and carefully check all particulars. Any discrepancies should be reported to the school authorities immediately for correction. The Class 12 HS hall ticket 2026 must be carried on all examination days along with a valid photo ID. The upcoming WB HS examinations scheduled for February 2026 apply only to students under the old syllabus.
Download Process
Schools visit wbchse.wb.gov.in and select the School/Council Admin login.
Enter the username and password issued during registration.
Open the Admit Card section and choose Semester IV or Semester III Supplementary.
Generate individual or bulk hall tickets from the student list.
Verify student details before printing.
Print coloured copies on A4 paper, sign them, and distribute them to students.
Maintain digital backups for record and verification.
Exam Guidelines
Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes early with the printed admit card.
Carry a valid photo ID such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or school ID.
Electronic gadgets, smartwatches, and programmable calculators are prohibited.
Follow the prescribed dress code; only transparent bags are allowed.
Use blue or black pens only; rough work on the question paper is permitted.
Seating is roll-number-based; unfair practices lead to disqualification.
Medical emergencies require valid documentation for consideration.
No exit is allowed within the first 30 minutes of the exam.