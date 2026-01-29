UGC NET Result 2026: Scorecards for December Session to Be Declared Soon; Check Details Here

UGC NET Result 2026 is expected by the last week of January 2026 for the December session.
NTA UGC NET Result download scorecard merit list ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Scorecard shows subject marks for JRF/Assistant Professor eligibility.
UGC NET Cut Off Marks, category-wise, are released with the final answer key.
The UGC NET Result 2026 is keenly awaited as the National Testing Agency (NTA) prepares to announce results for the December 2025 session, conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026. Based on previous timelines, the result is expected to be released in the last week of January or the first week of February 2026, shortly after the publication of the final answer key.
The UGC NET examination determines candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts across more than 85 subjects. The result announcement follows the completion of the provisional answer key challenge window, which closed in mid-January. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their results only through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2026: What the Scorecard Shows
The UGC NET scorecard will include:
Subject-wise marks obtained
Percentile score
Category-wise cut-off status
Qualification for JRF and/or Assistant Professor
All India Rank (where applicable)
Candidates qualifying for JRF will be eligible for fellowship benefits, while those clearing Assistant Professor eligibility can apply for teaching roles and PhD admissions across Indian universities. The UGC NET cut-off marks are released separately for each subject and category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS), with JRF cut-offs typically higher than Assistant Professor thresholds.
How to Check UGC NET Result 2026
Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Click on the link for UGC NET December 2025 Result
Enter application number, date of birth, and security code
Submit details and download the scorecard PDF
Save and print copies for future reference
Candidates facing technical issues can contact the NTA helpline and are advised to avoid unofficial portals or misleading links.
After the declaration, qualified candidates can begin applying for PhD programmes and JRF fellowships as per university notifications, usually released from March to April. The JRF validity is generally two years, while Assistant Professor eligibility remains valid for three years from the result date. Candidates should keep their scorecards and supporting documents ready for the upcoming admission and recruitment processes.