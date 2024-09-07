SUBSCRIBE
UGC
Education
SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Govt Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam
BY
PTI
Education
Universities Can Hold Exams To Fill Seats Left Vacant After Admissions Through CUET: UGC
BY
PTI
National
UGC NET 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
Lucknow: Students Protest Cancellation Of UGC-NET Exam, Ask Pradhan To Quit
BY
PTI
National
Exams Being Rigged Under BJP Rule: Akhilesh
BY
PTI
Education
UGC-NET Cancelled Day After Exam Amid Questions Over Integrity; Test To Be Conducted Afresh
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Education
UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Education
Universities Will Be Allowed To Offer Admissions Twice A Year On Lines Of Foreign Varsities: UGC
BY
PTI
National
UGC Increases 25% Extra Seats For Foreign Students In Indian Colleges, Bars Foreigners To Distance Learning Courses
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
UGC Warns Against '10-day MBA' Programme, Misleading Abbreviations For Degree Nomenclature
BY
PTI
National
CUET-UG Deadline Extended Again, Now Till April 5
BY
PTI
National
Delhi HC Seeks Centre, UGC's Response To Plea Against Enrolment In ABC With Digilocker Through Aadhaar
BY
PTI
National
IIMC Granted Deemed-To-Be-University Status, Empowered To Award Degrees
BY
PTI
National
'MPhil Not Recognised Degree': UGC Asks Universities To Stop Admissions Immediately
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
UGC Delegation Conducts On-Site Inspection At Jadavpur University Over Anti-Ragging Measures
BY
Outlook Web Desk
National
JU Report To UGC 'Not Satisfactory', Centre Concerned Over Student's Death: Pradhan
BY
PTI
National
Jadavpur Student Death: UGC Reprimands Varsity For 'Generic' Report, Lack Of Measures To Curb Ragging
BY
PTI
Education
Expert Panel Set Up By UGC To Ensure Non-Discriminatory Environment For SC, ST Students In Universities
BY
PTI
Education
Over 14 Lakh Candidates Set To Appear For CUET Exam
BY
PTI
National
DU Colleges Asked To Keep Classrooms, Labs Open Till 8 Pm For 'Optimum' Use Of Resources
BY
PTI
National
It's High Time We Shed Colonial Legacy: Naidu Lauds UGC For 'Local Language' Push
BY
PTI
National
Allow Students To Write Exams In Local Languages Even If Course Is In English Medium: UGC To Universities
BY
PTI
National
Students Grievance Redressal Panels Must Have SC, ST, OBC, Women As Chief Or Members: UGC
BY
PTI
National
Rs 30 Cr Recovered From Varsities For Fee Refunds After Admission Cancellation In 2022-23 Academic Session: UGC Chief
BY
PTI
