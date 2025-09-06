The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

India’s higher education landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Flush with the ambition of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and propelled by the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2023 regulations, foreign universities are finally setting foot on Indian soil. Five prestigious institutions, including the University of Liverpool (UK), Victoria University (Australia), and Illinois Institute of Technology (USA) hold Letters of Intent in this connection. These are supposed to join pioneers like Deakin University and the University of Wollongong already operating in Gujarat’s gleaming GIFT City, and the University of Southampton in Gurugram’s corporate hub. This transition is seen as a crucial element of India’s rise on the global stage facilitating access to “world-class” education while eliminating the necessity to leave the country.