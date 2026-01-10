Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Clash At Masvingo As Young Guns Hunt Momentum

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match | Photo: AP/Ahmed Ramzan

Pakistan U-19 and Bangladesh U-19 clash in their ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up fixture on January 10, 2026, at Masvingo Sports Club as both sides fine-tune ahead of the main tournament starting January 15. This practice match offers a chance for emerging talent to adapt to African conditions and shake off early-season rust. Pakistan will look to leverage their traditionally potent pace attack and balanced lineup to set the tone, while Bangladesh aims to build confidence with disciplined bowling and key contributions from their top order. Neither team will face pressure of points, but sharp performances here could shape final XI decisions and momentum heading into the high-stakes U-19 World Cup.

