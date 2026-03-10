Why The Centre Invoked The Essential Commodities Act Amid West Asia Gas Disruptions

As conflict in West Asia disrupts LNG supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise natural gas for households, transport and fertiliser production.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Why The Centre Invoked The Essential Commodities Act
The government said regulating gas distribution would help maintain “equitable distribution and continued availability of natural gas for priority sectors”. Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Emergency supply control: The Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to regulate the production, allocation and consumption of natural gas and LNG amid supply disruptions linked to the Israel-U.S. strikes on Iran.

  • Priority sectors identified: Household PNG supply, CNG for transport and LPG production will receive full allocation, while fertiliser plants and industrial consumers will receive reduced but assured supplies.

  • Crisis management tool: The Act allows the Centre to intervene in markets to prevent shortages, ensure equitable distribution and control essential supplies during emergencies.

The Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to regulate the supply and distribution of natural gas following disruptions linked to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order on 9 March stating that it had become necessary to regulate production, sector-wise allocation and consumption of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and re-gasified LNG, to ensure supplies remain available for critical sectors.

According to news reports citing the order, the government assessed that the ongoing conflict in West Asia had disrupted LNG shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route. Suppliers have reportedly invoked force majeure clauses, leading to the diversion of shipments and tightening supply.

The government said regulating gas distribution would help maintain “equitable distribution and continued availability of natural gas for priority sectors”.

Related Content
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, centre, addresses a press conference on the India–US Trade Deal. - | Photo: PIB via PTI
Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis
Cover (Shirin Neshat, Rebellious Silence, 1994, B&W RC print & ink - Courtesy of the artist and Gladstone Gallery
Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women
S Jaishankar - Shuttershock
Jaishankar In Lok Sabha: India Favours Peace, Dialogue And Diplomacy In West Asia Conflict
Caught in the upheaval that followed, many migrant workers had little choice but to leave everything behind. - AP Photo/Vahid Salemi
Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts
Related Content
Iran is well aware of New Delhi’s shifting stance. - IMAGO; Representative image
Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

BY Seema Guha

Under the order, the Centre has classified consumers into four priority categories. The first sector with 100 per cent supply includes domestic piped natural gas (PNG) supply, compressed natural gas (CNG) used in transport, LPG production requirements, and pipeline compressor fuel and other essential operational needs These sectors will continue to receive 100 percent of their average consumption over the past six months, subject to operational availability.

The second sector includes fertiliser units which will receive at least 70 per cent of their average gas consumption over the past six months. The third sector will receive 80 per cent of their average six-month consumption and includes grid-connected industries such as tea manufacturing and other industrial users supplied through the national gas grid. Finally, the fourth sector includes industrial and commercial consumers supplied through city gas distribution networks who will also receive around 80 percent of their recent average. 

In a related move earlier this month, the Centre directed oil refining companies to maximise production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas and prioritise its supply for domestic households. Public sector oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, were instructed to prioritise the use of propane and butane streams for LPG production and avoid diverting them to petrochemical manufacturing. Together, these companies supply cooking gas to about 99 percent of Indian households, making the measure crucial to maintaining domestic energy availability.

The Tehran Times, known for reflecting the views of the Iranian establishment, used its front page to counter that assertion, placing the human cost of the conflict at the center of the debate. - X.com
Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

BY Outlook News Desk

What Is The Essential Commodities Act?

It is a law that empowers the Union government to regulate the production, supply, distribution and trade of goods considered vital for everyday life. The Act allows the government to take emergency steps, such as controlling production levels, fixing supply limits or imposing stock limits, if necessary to ensure availability, prevent hoarding and maintain price stability.

Historically, the law has been used primarily to control shortages of food commodities like wheat, rice, pulses and edible oils. In 2020, Parliament amended the law to reduce the government’s ability to impose stock limits on agricultural commodities, restricting such interventions to extraordinary situations such as war, famine, severe price rises or natural disasters.

The current order states that natural gas falls under petroleum products, which are listed as essential commodities under the Act. This interpretation draws on a Supreme Court ruling in Association of Natural Gas v. Union of India (Special Reference No. 1 of 2001), which clarified that natural gas and LNG are petroleum products.

Because petroleum products are covered under the Act, the Centre can regulate their supply and distribution during disruptions.

By invoking the law, the government can redirect gas supplies to priority sectors, manage shortages and prevent disruption to critical services such as household cooking gas, public transport and fertiliser production.

When did the government invoke the act before this?

Previously, the government has invoked the Act several times in recent years to manage supply shocks or price spikes. Most recently, in August 2025, the Centre reduced wheat stock limits for traders and retailers to moderate rising prices ahead of the festive season. Before that, in 2023, it was invoked to tighten wheat stock limits amid concerns about hoarding and price increase, in 2022, to monitor tur dal stocks and cap sugar exports to stabilise domestic prices, and in 2020, the act was invoked during the COVID-19 lockdown to prevent hoarding and ensure availability of essential goods.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  2. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  3. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  5. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-2 Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Panthoi Own Goal After Penalty Rebound Hands TPE Lead

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900