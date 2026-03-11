US-Israel-Iran War Impact: Asian Weightlifting Championships In India Postponed - Check New Dates

Indian lifters' selection for Asian Games 2026 would be based on the performances at the Asian Championships, the Indian Weightlifting Federation had announced earlier

Outlook Sports Desk
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Photo: File/AP
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 was originally slated for April 1 to 10

  • Rescheduled to May 12-17 following West Asia conflict

  • Asian Weightlifting Federation cites "safe and smooth participation" of all delegations as reason

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad in April, have been deferred to May due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The continental event, originally slated for April 1 to 10, has been postponed by more than a month and will now be held from May 12 to 17.

The Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) said the rescheduling was done to ensure the "safe and smooth participation" of all delegations. "Due to the current situation affecting the Middle East and the Gulf region, the 2026 AWF Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships have been rescheduled," an AWF statement read.

"In order to ensure the safe and smooth participation of all delegations, the competition will now take place from 12 to 17 May 2026," the statement added.

The ongoing Middle East conflict that began with United States and Israeli strikes on Iran has led to the closure of airspace across parts of the Gulf region.

Indian lifters' selection for the upcoming edition of Asian Games would be based on the performances at the Asian Championships, the Indian Weightlifting Federation had announced earlier.

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026: Updated Schedule

25 April: Final Verification Online

9 May: Arrival of Delegations

10 May: AWF Executive Board Meeting & Anti-Doping Seminar

11 May: AWF Congress & Opening Ceremony

12–17 May: Competition Days

18 May: Departure of Delegations

(With PTI inputs)

Q

When were Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 supposed to be held originally?

A

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 were originally supposed to be held from April 1 to 10

Q

What are the new dates of Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026?

A

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 will now be held from May 12 to 17.

Q

Why have the Asian Weightlifting Championships been postponed?

A

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026 have been postponed due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, with the Asian Weightlifting Federation citing "safe and smooth participation" of all delegations as the reason.

