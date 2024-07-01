SUBSCRIBE
Asian Games
Others
India At Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu Sets Sights On Elusive 90kg+ Snatch Lift
BY
PTI
Others
Paris Olympics 2024: MOC Approves Jyothi Yarraji And Shaili Singh's Proposals For Foreign Competitions
BY
PTI
Others
Wrestling Federation Of India Names Unchanged Squad For Paris Olympic Qualifiers In Istanbul
BY
PTI
Others
Archery World Cup, Stage 1: Jyothi-Verma Pair Enters Compound Mixed Team Final
BY
PTI
Football
Former Indian Football Star Langam Chaoba Devi Set To Lead As National Women's Coach
BY
PTI
Others
Sourav Ghosal Retires From Professional Squash, But Will Continue Playing For India
BY
PTI
Others
Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar Secures India's First Quota In Rowing
BY
PTI
Others
Beijing Half Marathon Results Under Scrutiny After Runners Appear To Hand Win To Chinese Star
BY
Associated Press
Others
IWF WC: Mirabai Chanu To Return In Action After 6-Month Injury Layoff
BY
PTI
Sports
High Jumper Tejaswin Shankar Wins Season-Opening Meet With 2.23 Metres In Belgium
BY
PTI
Sports
Paris Olympics: Indian Boxers To Share Multinational Training Camp
BY
PTI
Sports
All India Football Federation's Technical Committee Recommends Langam Chaoba Devi For India National Women's Team's Head Coach
BY
PTI
Sports
Dipa Karmakar Set To Headline Star-Studded Senior Gymnastics Nationals In Odisha
BY
Sports
Year-Ender 2023: Highlights From India's Historic Haul At Hangzhou Asian Games - In Pics
BY
Outlook Web Desk
Sports
Indian Boxer Mary Kom May Go Pro But Unsure About What She Will Do Next
BY
PTI
Sports
Shooter Zorawar Singh Bedi Aims To Represent India At Olympics
BY
PTI
Sports
National Shooting Championship 2023: Ganemat Sekhon, Anantjeet Singh Naruka Secure Maiden Titles
BY
PTI
Sports
Shooting Selection Trials For Paris Olympics 2024 To Be Held In New Delhi, Bhopal
BY
PTI
Sports
India Vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India Beat China 2-1 Thanks To Goals From Deepika, Salima Tete
BY
PTI
Sports
Who Is Sumit Antil, Asian Para Games 2023 Gold Medalist And World Record Holder?
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Business Spotlight
Asian Games Gold Medalist Rutuja Bhosale Eyes Olympics Berth With Support From Punit Balan Group
BY
Spotlight Desk
National
Asian Games Medallists From Andhra Call On CM; Govt Distributes Rs 4.29 Cr Cash Incentives
BY
PTI
Sports
National Games Of India 2023: Volleyball Dropped At The Last Minute
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
National
Karnataka CM Announces Review Of Reservation Quota For Sportspersons In Government Jobs
BY
PTI
Sports
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Announces Cash Prizes For Armed Forces' Personnel From Asian Games
BY
PTI
Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
Graham Thorpe: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Borussia Dortmund Sign Germany Forward Maximilian Beier From Hoffenheim
Premier League: Manchester City's Unprecedented Reign Likely To Face Stormy Waters
Brentford Complete 27.5-Million-Pound Deal For Liverpool's Carvalho
Premier League: Watch Out For These Five Young Stars Poised For Breakout Season
Pedro Neto Out 'To Make History' At New Club Chelsea
Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
SC Sends Notice To ED In Bail Plea Of AAP's Vijay Nair Linked To Delhi Excise Policy
Kolkata Doctor Death: Sandip Ghosh Appointed As New Principal At CNMCH Hours After Resigning From RG Kar Hospital; Sparks Debate
Unfulfilled Promises And Ongoing Struggles In The Life Of Bonded Labourers
Govt Extends Discussion On Broadcasting Services Bill, Seeks Suggestions By Oct 15
Uttar Pradesh: Influential Man Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt In Kanauj; BJP Slams SP
Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
In A First, Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Military Operating Inside Russia's Kursk
Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail
'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
Congo: Islamic State Group Militants Kill 12 People In North Kivu
Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged